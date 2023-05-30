The Miami Heat have a flight scheduled to Denver after Monday night’s Game 7 matchup against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, per FAA records. Of course, the Denver Nuggets will face the winner of the Eastern Conference in the 2023 NBA Finals.

If Miami prevents Boston from becoming the first NBA team to win a seven-game series after trailing 3-0, the Heat and Nuggets would play Game 1 of the NBA Finals this Thursday at Ball Arena in Denver. If the Celtics win Game 7, they will host Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Nuggets.

The Heat have a flight scheduled to Denver, not Miami, after the game tonight, per FAA records. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) May 29, 2023

For Game 7, the crew chief is No. 48 Scott Foster, the referee is No. 25 Tony Brothers, and the umpire is No. 10 John Goble. Miami is 1-8 in regular-season games officiated by Foster and 2-5 with Brothers the last two seasons. With Foster, the Heat have gone 3-12 against the spread the last two seasons as well.

As for the Celtics, they’re 4-3 in the regular season with Foster the past two seasons, 6-2 in the regular season the last two seasons with Brothers, and 11-3 ATS with Foster since 2020.

Boston improved to 5-0 this postseason in elimination games. Derrick White’s go-ahead, game-winning shot in Game 6 was the sixth game-winning buzzer-beater when facing elimination in NBA history and the first since Kawhi Leonard in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Celtics are the fourth team in NBA history to force a Game 7 after trailing a series 3-0. NBA teams are 0-149 when trailing 3-0 in a seven-game series. The Heat are 6-5 all time in Game 7s, whereas Boston is 27-9.



The 2003 Portland Trail Blazers in the first round, 1994 Denver Nuggets in the second round, and 1951 New York Knicks in the NBA Finals all lost Game 7 away.

Additionally, Jayson Tatum recorded his seventh playoff game with at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in Game 6, tying LeBron James in 2018 for most in a single postseason in NBA history. The four-time All-Star has scored over 500 points this postseason.

Entering Game 7, sportsbooks show the Heat as 7-point underdogs against Boston.

