Heat vs. Nuggets Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Feb. 29)

Tonight, the Denver Nuggets (40-19, 26-31-2 ATS) host the Miami Heat (33-25, 29-28-1 ATS) in the first meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Heat vs Nuggets matchup are here. Sportsbooks show Denver as a 4.5-point favorite at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Preview

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Miami Heat @ Denver Nuggets

Miami Heat @ Denver Nuggets 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024

Thursday, February 29, 2024 🕙 What time is Heat vs. Nuggets Game: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Heat vs. Nuggets Game: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT

TNT 💻 Free 2023-24 NBA Season Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Heat +4.5 (-110) | Nuggets -4.5 (-110)

Heat vs. Nuggets Odds

NBA Odds Heat Nuggets Play Moneyline +165 -190 Point Spread +4.5 (-110) -4.5 (-110) Point Total 213.5 (-110) 213.5 (-110)

Heat vs. Nuggets Predictions

Miami is aiming to keep its six-game road win streak alive when the Heat face Denver. The Heat have gone 18-12 away from home this season. Bam Adebayo is averaging 20.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game with Miami.

The Heat are 8-2 in their last 10 games, averaging 111.3 points, 44.8 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.1 steals, and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field.

Miami ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are 23-5 at home and remain just two games back for the top spot in the Western Conference. Nikola Jokic is averaging 25.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 9.3 assists for Denver.

Denver is 7-3 in its past 10 contests, averaging 113.8 points, 46.1 rebounds, 31.3 assists, 7.6 steals, and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the floor.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets hold a 62.5% chance of defeating Miami. The reigning champs will have a better time against the Heat if Jamal Murray (possible rest) plays. If not, an upset could be in the cards.

Miami is one of the hottest road teams in the league right now.

Heat vs. Nuggets Injuries

Miami Heat Injury Report

PF Kevin Love (heel; downgraded to out) | SG Josh Richardson (shoulder; out indefinitely) | C Thomas Bryant (out; suspension) | SG Tyler Herro (knee; questionable) | SG Dru Smith (knee; out for the season) | PF Orlando Robinson (back; upgraded to probable)

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

PG Jamal Murray (possible rest; questionable) | SF Vlatko Cancar (knee; out indefinitely) | SF Julian Strawther (injured head; questionable)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

The Heat are 8-0 ATS in their last eight games.

Miami is 5-0 SU in its past five contests.

The Heat are 1-10 against Denver in their previous 11 matchups.

As for the Nuggets, they’re 9-1 in their last 10 home games.

Denver is 5-1 at home versus Miami in its past six meetings inside Ball Arena.

Lastly, the total has gone under in 13 of the Nuggets’ previous 17 contests.

Projected Miami Heat Starting Lineup

PG Tyler Herro | SG Terry Rozier | PF Duncan Robinson | SF Jimmy Butler | C Bam Adebayo

Projected Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup

PG Jamal Murray | SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | PF Aaron Gordon | SF Michael Porter Jr. | C Nikola Jokic

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 58 games, the Heat are 23-9 as favorites, 10-16 as underdogs, 17-12-1 ATS away, and 9-21 over/under away. The Nuggets are 37-13 as favorites, 3-6 as underdogs, 14-13-1 ATS at home, and 11-17 over/under at home. As stated above, Denver is 5-1 in its last six home matchups with Miami.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Nuggets will win, the Heat will cover the spread, and the point total will go over 213.5. Since both contenders’ point total has gone under in recent games, this meeting could be the one exception. Miami and Denver can score a lot of points.

Pick the Nuggets to win! The Heat’s 1-10 record against the Nuggets in their past 11 meetings is shocking. However, Miami has covered the spread in their last five games played this month. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.