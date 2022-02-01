Heat vs Raptors Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

Miami and Toronto played out a triple OT thriller when they last met on Saturday night. Will there be more of the same tonight? Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Heat vs Raptors game.

Heat vs Raptors Game Info

Miami Heat (32-19) vs. Toronto Raptors (25-23)

Date: Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Scotiabank Arena — Toronto, ON

Heat vs Raptors NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Moneyline: MIA: (+110) | TOR: (-133)

Point Spread: MIA: +2 (-120) | TOR: -2 (-120)

Total: 211.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Miami Heat Injury Report

(PG) Kyle Lowry (questionable), (SG) Victor Oladipo (out), (SF) KZ Okpala (out), (SF) Jimmy Butler (questionable), (PF) Markeiff Morris (out), (PF) PJ Tucker (questionable) (C) Omar Yurtseven (out)

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

(C) Khem Birch (questionable)

Heat vs Raptors News and Preview | NBA Picks

The Miami Heat continue their 6 game road trip when they visit Toronto tonight. This is game two of the trip for The Heat after being blown out by The Celtics, 122-92, at TD Garden on Monday night. Toronto won their second game in a row on Monday night when they triumphed in a close fought contest against The Hawks, 106-100, in Atlanta. This matchup is the second between Miami and Toronto in four days. Their most recent matchup was a triple Overtime thriller where The Raptors came out on top 124-120. Pascal Siakam played a game high in minutes in that one, notching up over 56 minutes in the victory.

Miami come into this one having won three of their last five games however after last nights loss, they have fallen off of top spot in the Eastern Conference and replaced by Chicago who host Orlando tonight. Albeit they are 0 games behind and this is based on winning percentage as Miami have played 2 more games.

The Heat have a lengthy injury report which both Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker were added to prior to their loss against Boston. Head Coach Erik Spoelstra will be hoping that they will be available however at the time of writing, they are listed as questionable.

Toronto have won 3 of their last 5 games and currently sit 8th in the Eastern Conference, albeit they are only 1.5 games behind Charlotte in the 7th seed.

Fred VanVleet leads the Raps this season. The undrafted Point Guard is averaging 21.5 points, nearly 5 rebounds and over 7 assists in over 38 minutes per game.

Heat vs Raptors Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Miami’s last 6 games.

Miami are 11-5 ATS in their last 16 games against Toronto.

Miami are 12-4 SU in their last 16 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division division.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Toronto’s last 12 games.

Toronto are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games at home.

Toronto are 7-1 SU in their last 8 games against an opponent in the Southeast Division division.

Projected Miami Heat Starting Lineup

(PG) Gabe Vincent, (SG) Duncan Robinson, (SF) Max Stress, (PF) Caleb Martin, (C) Bam Adebayo

Projected Toronto Raptors Starting Lineup

(PG) Fred VanVleet, (SG) Gary Trent Jr, (SF) Scottie Barnes, (PF) OG Anunoby, (C) Pascal Siakam

Heat vs Raptors Prediction | NBA Picks

The ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Miami a 53% chance of winning this one. For me, a lot will depend on the fitness of star man, Jimmy Butler. The Heat have a big injury report at the moment and it became very apparent last night against the Celtics how much they missed the likes of Butler and PJ Tucker who leads the NBA in 3 point percentage.

A fit Miami team comes away from Canada with a victory in my eyes and get revenge for their loss on Saturday, However as it stands, I see Toronto getting the victory and and pulling themselves even closer to the automatic Playoff positions.

Pick: UNDER 211.5

