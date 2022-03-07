Heat vs Rockets Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Houston Rockets and the Miami Heat will meet at the FTX Arena on Monday at 7:30. The Miami Heat are coming into this one on a two-game winning streak as they are 43-22 on the season and have the number one seed in the Eastern Conference. The Rockets on the other hand have not been enjoying the season that they were hoping for as they have lost 12 games in a row and are 15-48 with the 15th seed in the Western Conference.

Heat vs Rockets – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets

📊 Record: Heat(43-22), Rockets(15-48)

📅 Date: March 7th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:30 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: FTX Arena

🎲 Odds: Heat(-16.5), Rockets(+16.5)

Heat vs Rockets Odds

The Heat and the Rockets will meet at the FTX Arena on Monday. The Heat are looking to continue the dominance that they have shown all year long while the Rockets are just doing anything that they desperately can to get back into the win column.

Heat vs Rockets Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Monday night’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Heat Injuries

Caleb martin day-to-day

Markief Morris (neck) out

Kyle Lowry (personal) out

Rockets Injuries

Dennis Schroder out

John Wall out

Usman Garuba (wrist) out

Heat vs Rockets Preview

Houston will travel to Miami on Monday night for a battle versus the Heat. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Monday’s game, check out our Heat vs Rockets preview below.

Victor Oladipo Is Back

Victor Oladipo has yet to play in a game this season for this Miami Heat team and they have still been able to accomplish what they’ve been able to accomplish. Miami has undoubtedly been the most consistent team in the Eastern Conference this season and the fact that they are doing it without Victor Oladipo is very impressive.

Miami is coming into this one on a two-game winning streak as they were able to come away with a highly impressive win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. In this game, Miami won 99-82. Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro were both able to score 21 points each.

On the season, Miami has the fifth rated net rating, the eighth rated offensive rating, and the fifth rated defensive rating.

Rockets Looking For Any Win

The Houston Rockets have certainly not played the type of basketball that this team was hoping for as of late. They’re coming into this one on a 12-game losing streak, and although they have been able to keep a few games close, they haven’t been able to get the job done and walk away with a victory.

In their latest loss against the Denver Nuggets where they lost 116-101, Christian Wood led the way with 22 points while Jalen Green was right behind him at 18.

On the season, the Rockets have the lowest-rated net rating in the NBA, the 27th ranked offense in the NBA, and the 30th ranked defense, which puts them last.

NBA Betting Trends —Heat vs Rockets

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Rockets Trends

36 games have gone OVER and 27 have gone UNDER this season.

25-37-1 ATS this season.

15-18-1 ATS on the road.

Heat Trends

38 games have gone OVER and 26 have gone UNDER this season.

As the home team, 16-13 ATS.

38-26-1 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Heat vs Rockets

For this game, I’m going to go with the Miami Heat to cover the spread. The arena is going to be jumping on Monday night as they finally get to watch Victor Oladipo play so I expect there to be a lot of chemistry and just a ton of passion and fire from this Miami Heat team as they take on this below-average Houston Rockets team.

I’m also going to go with Tyler Herro to score 20-plus points to secure us some better odds. With the way Tyler Herro has been playing recently, I expect this hot streak that he has been on for most of the season to continue against a below-average Rockets defense.

