Rockets vs Pelicans Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Houston Rockets are set to take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 EST on Sunday at the Smoothie King Center. Both of these teams have not been enjoying the season as Houston is 17-50 and the Pelicans are 27-43. New Orleans is going to be coming in on a four-game losing streak as they are 4-6 in their last 10 games, while the Rockets will be coming in at 2-8 in their last 10.

Rockets vs Pelicans – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans

📊 Record: Pelicans(27-43), Rockets(17-50)

📅 Date: March 13th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Smoothie King Center

🎲 Odds: Pelicans(-6.5), Rockets(+6.5)

Rockets vs Pelicans Odds

The Rockets and the Pelicans will meet at the Smoothie King Center on Sunday. The Pelicans are still the number 10 seed in the Western Conference, and they’re going to have to play much better down the stretch if they want to solidify that playoff spot.

Rockets vs Pelicans Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Sunday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Rockets Injuries

Usman Garuba out

John Wall out

Pelicans Injuries

CJ McCollum out

Brandon Ingram out

Zion Williamson out

Larry Nance Jr. out

Kira Lewis Jr. out

Rockets vs Pelicans Preview

Pelicans Have To Win Games They Should

The New Orlean Pelicans have had an interesting season due to the Zion Williamson situation. However, New Orleans still finds themselves with a playoff spot at the moment, but they are only a half a game ahead of the 11th place Portland Trail Blazers.

New Orleans has not been playing great basketball as of late as they’re currently on a four-game losing streak with losses to the Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, and the Denver Nuggets. In the New Orleans Pelicans’ most recent game, they were unable to come away with a victory against the Hornets as they gave up 142 points.

New Orleans currently has the 21st rated net rating, the 20th rated offensive rating, and the 20th rated defensive rating.

Rockets Want To Finish Strong

The Houston Rockets season is already over at this point in terms of making the playoffs, however, this team does need to build some momentum going into the back end of the season as they only have a few games remaining on their schedule.

The Rockets are going to be coming into this one after losing to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. They were able to compete with Dallas for most of the game but were unable to get the job done as they ended up losing by 13 points. Kevin Porter Jr led the way in this one as he finished with 17 points, four assists, and four rebounds.

On the season, Houston has the 30th rated net rating, the 26th rated offensive rating, and the 30th rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Rockets vs Pelicans

Rockets Trends

37 games have gone OVER and 29 have gone UNDER this season.

27-39-1 ATS this season.

Pelicans Trends

28 games have gone OVER and 39 have gone UNDER this season.

32-34-1 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Rockets vs Pelicans

For this game, I like the Houston Rockets to cover the 6.5 point spread. New Orleans is a little banged up, and although the Houston Rockets have arguably been the worst team in basketball all season long, I don’t think that they’re going to win this one by seven points considering that CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram will be out in this game.

New Orleans also hasn’t played great as of late, so I even think that Houston could potentially win this one outright.

