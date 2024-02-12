Charlotte Hornets guard Brandon Miller leads all NBA rookies in points, steals, and 3-pointers in the month of February. Through six games this month, Miller is averaging 25 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.0 block, and 34 minutes per game.

He’s also shooting 49.6% from the floor, 42.9% from 3-point range, and 85% at the foul line this month. Through 46 games (40 starts) this season, Miller is averaging 16.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 31.4 minutes per game. The Tennessee native is shooting 44.4% from the field, 38.4% beyond the arc, and 82.4% at the line.

Miller is a long shot to win NBA Rookie of the Year. However, stranger things have happened. Injuries are a factor to consider. According to NBA betting sites, he holds third-best odds, trailing Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama and Thunder center Chet Holmgren.

Brandon Miller in February: 25.0 PPG

5.0 RPG

1.8 SPG

50/43/85% Leading all rookies in points, steals and threes this month. https://t.co/3vo9hm9kCS — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 12, 2024



On Jan. 29, Miller tied his then-career high with 29 points in a 113-92 loss to the New York Knicks. In Charlotte’s 115-99 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 4, the rookie recorded a career-high 35 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and two blocks in 38 minutes of action.

He finished 10-of-25 (40%) shooting from the floor and 5-of-12 (41.7%) from deep. Not to mention, he made a career-high 10 free throws on 12 attempts (83.3%).

Portland Trail Blazers rookie guard Scoot Henderson is averaging 12.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 26.7 minutes per contest through 41 games. Plus, he’s shooting 37.3% from the field and 31.5% from downtown.

Charlotte Hornets’ Brandon Miller on pace to become 11th NBA rookie to average at least 15 PTS, two 3PG

San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, is also averaging 20.3 points, 10 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and a league-leading 3.0 blocks per game through 47 appearances.

Although Wembanyama has better numbers than Miller, that’s expected considering Wemby’s 7-foot-4 height advantage. The University of Alabama product is still having a productive rookie season.

Miller was named NBA Rookie of the Month for January after averaging 16 points, 4.1 boards, 2.4 assists, and 30.3 minutes in 13 games. He shot 42.1% from the floor, 33.3% outside the arc, and 83.3% at the line as well.

.@hornets guard/forward @brandmillerr is on pace to become the 11th qualified player in NBA history to average 15.0 points and 2.0 3-pointers per game in their rookie season.#LetsFly35 pic.twitter.com/mFM7Tof7HR — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) February 2, 2024



Furthermore, the Hornets’ No. 2 overall pick from last year’s draft is currently on pace to become the 11th NBA player in history to average at least 15 points and two 3-pointers per game in a rookie season.

Miller would join Allen Iverson (23.5 PPG, 2 3P), Stephen Curry (17.5 PPG, 2.1 3P), Damian Lillard (19 PPG, 2.3 3P), Lauri Markkanen (15.2 PPG, 2.1 3P), Kyle Kuzma (16.1 PPG, 2.1 3P), Donovan Mitchell (20.5 PPG, 2.4 3P), Luka Doncic (21.2 PPG, 2.3 3P), Kendrick Nunn (15.3 PPG, 2.0 3P), Anthony Edwards (19.3 PPG, 2.4 3P), and Jalen Green (17.3 PPG, 2.3 3P).

Earlier this season, Hornets coach Steve Clifford praised Miller for his desire to win.

“You don’t create competitive spirit,” Clifford said after a loss. “That’s something I think is the number one thing to look for in a player, and he wants to win every night. There’s nothing more important than that.”

Charlotte ended its 10-game losing streak in Saturday’s 115-106 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.