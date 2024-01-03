Hornets’ Terry Rozier cracks top 100 in NBA career 3-pointers

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier passed Ben Gordon and Kirk Hinrich for the 99th spot on the NBA’s all-time career 3-pointers list, during Tuesday night’s 111-104 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Rozier recorded 34 points, three rebounds, six assists, one steal, and two blocks in 37 minutes of action. The nine-year veteran shot 13-of-24 (54.2%) from the field, 3-of-11 (27.3%) beyond the arc, and 5-of-6 (83.3%) at the foul line.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Hornets hold 26th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, and Toronto Raptors.

Terry is now tied for 100th in NBA history for threes made 😤@T_Rozzay3 | @Lowes pic.twitter.com/TP93oN5vRX — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) January 3, 2024



“I don’t ever really want to sit anyway and see my guys fight and go to war while I’m on the side,” said Rozier, who scored 14 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter after missing a game due to an illness.

“I told Coach [Steve Clifford] that I won’t be able to go last night, but I’m going to do whatever I can to get myself ready for tonight.”

Terry Rozier still trails Kemba Walker, Dell Curry in all-time career 3-pointers with the Charlotte Hornets

Kemba Walker is Charlotte’s all-time leader with 1,283 career 3-pointers. Dell Curry is second with 929, followed by Rozier (838), Marvin Williams (681), P.J. Washington (510), LaMelo Ball (508), Glen Rice (508), Nicolas Batum (496), Miles Bridges (477), and Devonte’ Graham (431).

There are four active players that Rozier could catch on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers list— Harrison Barnes (1,187), Jae Crowder (1,186), Rudy Gay (1,186), and Joe Ingles (1,178).

Plus, it was Rozier’s fifth game this season with 30 or more points.

Terry Rozier scores 14 of his 34 points in the 4th Q to lead the @hornets to victory! pic.twitter.com/o4ZRXrmZqV — NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2024



Furthermore, Bridges added 27 points against the Kings. The Hornets outscored Sacramento 36-26 in the final frame as well. Sacramento also dropped to 14-1 when leading at the half and 17-2 when ahead after three quarters.

More importantly, Charlotte snapped its 11-game skid.

“It feels good,” Rozier said. “We’ve been trending in the right way, doing a lot of great things. Obviously, our record hasn’t been saying that, but we notice all the great things we’ve been doing, and we know we’re going to put it together sooner or later. We’re just happy to walk out of here with a win.”

Through 21 games this season, the Louisville product is averaging career highs of 24.1 points, 7.1 assists, 35.9 minutes per game, along with 3.8 boards and 1.2 steals. Rozier, 29, is shooting a career-best 46.8% from the floor.

The Hornets are at Chicago on Friday night.