The Charlotte Hornets have waived guard Kobi Simmons, according to sources. Simmons, 26, was on a non-guaranteed contract for this upcoming season. The former Wildcat was slated to earn $2.1 million in 2023-24.

Simmons went undrafted out of the University of Arizona in 2017. The Georgia native signed a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies. He made 12 starts in 32 games with Memphis during his rookie 2017-18 NBA season.

The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 6.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 20.1 minutes per game while shooting 42.3% from the floor and 28.2% beyond the arc. His rookie season was his most-productive year in the NBA.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Charlotte Hornets hold 30th-ranked odds to win next season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, and Orlando Magic.

OFFICIAL: We have waived guard Kobi Simmons. — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) August 30, 2023



In Memphis’ 130-117 win over the Detroit Pistons on April 8, 2018, the rookie recorded a career-high 20 points, two boards, and seven assists in 32 minutes as a starter. Plus, he shot 7-of-10 (70%) from the field and drained four 3-pointers.

Additionally, in the 2017-18 G League season, Kobi Simmons averaged 15.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steal, and 30.9 minutes per game in 26 starts with the Memphis Hustle — the Grizzlies’ G League affiliate.

Of course, the Grizzlies waived the guard in August 2018. Although he signed a regular contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers a month later, Cleveland waived him. Simmons spent the 2018-19 season with the Canton (now Cleveland) Charge — the Cavs’ G League affiliate.

Charlotte Hornets waive undrafted guard Kobi Simmons; the Georgia native holds the Greensboro Swarm’s all-time scoring record with 1,803 points in just three seasons (2019-21, 2022-23)

In February 2019, the Cavs waived the Arizona product. Kobi Simmons went on to sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Hornets that same year in September. His training camp deal was converted into a two-way contract prior to the 2019-20 season.

Furthermore, Simmons signed a two-way contract with the Hornets in March 2023. His two-way deal was converted into a regular contract in April. In five games off the bench with Charlotte, the guard averaged 1.0 point, 0.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 5.6 minutes per game.

In the 2022-23 G League season with Hornets G League affiliate Greensboro Swarm, the guard logged 18.2 points, 3.8 boards, 4.0 assists, 31.8 minutes per contest in 32 appearances.

Simmons holds the Swarm’s all-time scoring record with 1,803 points in just three seasons (2019-21, 2022-23).

Here comes Kobi Simmons 💥 CHA/MIN live from #NBA2KSummerLeague on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/Dv7IPnHqc8 — NBA (@NBA) July 15, 2023



During the 2023 NBA 2K Summer League with the Hornets, the guard appeared in two games, averaging 8.0 points on 50% shooting, along with 5.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

On another subject, the Hornets have 13 players signed to guaranteed contracts and two under two-way deals (Leaky Black and Amari Bailey). Angelo Allegri, Tre Scott, R.J. Hunter, and Nathan Mensah are signed to training camp deals.

Xavier Sneed was waived earlier this month. Not to mention, JT Thor and Frank Ntilikina are signed to either non-guaranteed or partially guaranteed contracts.

The Hornets have still not inked a deal with second-round draft pick James Nnaji. As a matter of fact, restricted free agent Theo Maledon has not yet signed a new contract as well.

NBA Betting Content You May Like