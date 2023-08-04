Hornets waive undrafted two-way forward Xavier Sneed

The Charlotte Hornets have officially waived two-way forward Xavier Sneed, according to sources. Sneed, 25, went undrafted out of Kansas State University. The former Wildcat signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Hornets on Nov. 30, 2020.

However, Sneed was waived by Charlotte on Dec. 19 that year after three preseason appearances. The Missouri native then inked a deal with the Greensboro Swarm, the Hornets’ NBA G-League affiliate, on Jan. 27, 2021. In 13 games, the forward averaged 8.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game.

Xavier Sneed made his NBA debut in December 2021 after signing a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies. In nine games off the bench with Memphis, the forward averaged 0.6 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 4.3 minutes per game while shooting 20% from the floor.

Additionally, Sneed signed a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz on Feb. 16, 2022. In seven games off the bench with Utah in the 2021-22 season, the 6-foot-5 wing averaged 0.7 points, 0.6 rebounds, and 4.4 minutes per game. The Jazz waived him last September.

In the 2021-22 G League season, Sneed appeared in four games with Greensboro. He averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 boards, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 30.3 minutes per game while shooting career bests of 48.8% from the field and 41.7% outside the arc.

In October 2022, Sneed was then waived by the Hornets nine days after signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the club. While with the Swarm in the 2022-23 G League season, the forward averaged 12.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 31.2 minutes per game.

On Mar. 28, 2023, the forward signed a 10-day contract with Charlotte. In four games with the second unit, Sneed averaged career highs of 4.3 points, 1.3 boards, 1.3 assists, and 12 minutes per game.

Xavier Sneed can seriously throw it DOWN! These are just some of the @greensboroswarm wing’s best dunks from this past season. 💪 pic.twitter.com/I412Nydu3B — NBA G League (@nbagleague) July 26, 2023



Furthermore, in the Hornets’ 128-108 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Apr. 2, he scored a career-high nine points on 3-of-3 (100%) shooting from the floor and 3-of-3 (100%) from downtown in 16 minutes off the bench.

During the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League with Charlotte, Xavier Sneed averaged 4.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 block, and 17.8 minutes per game in three appearances.

The Hornets have 14 players signed to standard contracts and 12 are fully guaranteed. After waiving Sneed, guard Amari Bailey and forward Leaky Black occupy two of Charlotte’s three two-way spots.

Charlotte also has two unsigned restricted free agents (P.J. Washington and Theo Maledon) and has yet to sign second-round draft pick James Nnaji, who was selected 31st overall.

