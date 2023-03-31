Indiana coaches Mike Woodson and Brian Walsh had an in-home visit with Minnesota transfer Jamison Battle this past Tuesday. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward is highly considering committing to the program, per sources.

The graduate transfer has one year of eligibility remaining. Battle, 21, played his first two years with George Washington before transferring to Minnesota for his junior and senior seasons.

Transfers/Recruits Indiana has reached out to so far: Kowacie Reeves – Sophomore from Florida, averaged 8.5 PPG Jamison Battle – Grad Transfer from Minnesota, averaged 12.4 PPG Garwey Dual – ‘23 4 ⭐️#iubb — TorresOnIndiana (@TorresOnIndiana) March 21, 2023

Tuesday’s meeting with Jamison Battle was the third in-home visit for Indiana. On Sunday, Hoosiers scouts also visited Towson transfer Nick Timberlake and Harvard transfer Chris Ledlum. Sophomore center Payton Sparks of Ball State visited the Indiana University-Bloomington campus on Monday as well.

Furthermore, the dead period for recruiting begins on Thursday, March 30 and runs through noon ET on Thursday, April 6. During this time frame, NCAA coaches are not allowed to have any in-person contact with recruits or their parents. This also includes unofficial visits by prospective student-athletes to the institution’s campus.

Through 103 appearances of his NCAA career, Jamison Battle has averaged 14.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 36 minutes per contest. The Minnesota native also shot 42% from the floor and 35% from deep. With George Washington, Battle was selected to the Atlantic 10 All-Freshman Team.

After logging 17.3 points and 5.2 boards with the Colonials in his sophomore 2020-21 season, Battle was named to the All-Atlantic 10 Third Team. During his junior 2021-22 season with the Golden Gophers, the forward averaged career highs of 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 36.7 minutes per game through 29 starts. Plus, he shot 45% from the field and 36.6% beyond the arc.

Besides Indiana, other programs that had or will have scheduled visits with Battle include Arkansas, Butler, Clemson, Iowa State, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Santa Clara, Wake Forest, and Xavier.

PORTAL: #Gophers transfer forward Jamison Battle is expected to conduct an in-home visit with Indiana, per @insidethehall Minnesota has never had a player transfer within the Big Ten since (at least) when Richard Pitino took over in 2013. pic.twitter.com/kjD572VUPS — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) March 28, 2023

Battle is a deep 3-point scorer. In his freshman season with George Washington, the forward led the Atlantic 10 in 3-pointers with 89. During his junior season with Minnesota, Battle finished 10th in the Big Ten in points (507), ninth in field goals (186), and fifth in 3-pointers (75). This past season, the wing ranked 16th in 3s with 59.

If Battle commits to Indiana, the move will take pressure off Woodson. Seniors Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson are graduating. Not to mention, sophomore center Logan Duncomb is in the transfer portal. On Wednesday, Woodson and other coaches had a Zoom call with Virginia transfer Kadin Shedrick.

