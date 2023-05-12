Is Immanuel Quickley playing tonight (May 12) in Game 6 vs. Heat?

Immanuel Quickley (left ankle sprain) of the New York Knicks has been downgraded to doubtful for Friday night’s Game 6 matchup against the Miami Heat of the second-round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Quickley suffered an ankle injury after tripping over Bam Adebayo during the fourth quarter of last Saturday’s 105-86 loss to Miami in Game 3. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau confirmed a sprain after the defeat.

According to some NBA betting sites, Immanuel Quickley and the Knicks have seventh-shortest odds to win the championship, the lowest remaining odds this postseason. Sportsbooks show higher probabilities for the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and Heat.

Injury Report: Immanuel Quickley (sprained left ankle) is doubtful and Jericho Sims (right shoulder surgery) is out for Game 6. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) May 11, 2023

Immanuel Quickley finished with 12 points on 4-of-12 (33.3%) shooting from the field and 2-of-8 (25%) beyond the arc in 21 minutes played off the bench in Game 3. Quickley tied Buddy Hield for third on contested 2-point shots (222), trailing Derrick White (335) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (245).

In New York’s 137-115 win over the Houston Rockets on Mar. 27, the third-year guard scored a career-high 40 points in 31 minutes as a starter. Along with notching two boards, nine assists, one steal, and one block, Quickley shot 14-of-18 (77.8%) from the floor and knocked down five 3-pointers.

Through eight playoff games off the bench this postseason, Quickley is averaging 9.0 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 21.9 minutes per game. Not to mention, he’s shooting 34.8% from the floor and 85% at the foul line as well.

Furthermore, the Knicks are 1-4 ATS in their last five games. New York is also 2-9 in its past 11 road matchups against Miami. At full strength, the Knicks are a better team with a healthy Immanuel Quickley coming off the bench.

Of 100 voters, eight didn't have Immanuel Quickley on their ballot for Sixth Man of the Year: 🗳️David Aldridge Athletic

🗳️Greg Anthony NBATV/TNT

🗳️Steve Aschburner NBA .com

🗳️Damichael Cole Memphis

🗳️Ernie Johnson TNT

🗳️James Owczarski Milw

🗳️Tim Reynolds AP

🗳️Stan Van Gundy TNT pic.twitter.com/usf65WjE8Z — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 11, 2023

On the other side, the Heat have won their last five straight home games. The point total has gone over in four of Miami’s past six contests played in May. And the Heat are 6-2 in their previous eight games.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Knicks have a 77.5% chance of cutting their series deficit to 3-2 at home against Miami in Game 5. Sportsbooks show New York as a 3.5-point favorite. With Immanuel Quickley healthy, the Knicks are a stronger team down the stretch.

