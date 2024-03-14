Is Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) playing against Suns?

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring strain) remains out for Thursday night’s home game against the Phoenix Suns. This will be his fourth straight game missed and 20th overall for the season.

Porzingis, 28, suffered the injury during Boston’s 115-109 loss to the Denver Nuggets last Thursday. MVP favorite Nikola Jokic recorded his 20th triple-double of the season versus the Eastern Conference leader.

“He’s just an incredible basketball player,” Porzingis said about Joker. “Some things I learned from him today, actually. He’s just so smart, so crafty, so many things you don’t see that he does on the floor that helps that team win. It’s incredible. … It speaks to how valuable he is for them.”

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Phoenix: Jaylen Brown (left hip contusion) – QUESTIONABLE

Kristaps Porzingis (right hamstring strain) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 13, 2024



Through 46 games (all starts) this season, Porzingis is averaging 20.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 29.8 minutes per game while shooting a career-best 52% from the field, 37.5% from 3-point range, and 85.9% at the foul line.

According to the rest of the Celtics’ injury report, center Al Horford (toe) was upgraded to probable on Wednesday, and guard Jaylen Brown (back) is listed as questionable to play.

Thursday night’s game is the second meeting between Boston and Phoenix this season. In the first matchup on Sunday, the Celtics won 117-107 at Phoenix. Jayson Tatum led the C’s with 29 points, whereas Kevin Durant scored a team-high 45 points for the Suns.

“We’re not perfect. We try to be, we really do try,” Tatum said after the victory. “But we make mistakes. This is a tough league; the other teams are really good and have great players. It’s all about how you respond. [If] you want to be a special team, you’ve got to do a good job responding.”

However, unlike the first meeting, the Suns now have Devin Booker back in the lineup. He missed four games with a sprained ankle last week but made his return in Monday’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“What we’re trying to fight for is that depth, and it’s been fun to watch” Joe Mazzulla praises the Celtics’ bench for stepping up with two starters and their 6th man out against the Jazz pic.twitter.com/Lgd12V32rQ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 13, 2024



The Celtics have gone 29-3 in home games, while Phoenix is 17-13 on the road. Boston is 8-2 in its last 10 games, averaging 121.4 points, 46.0 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field.

Meanwhile, the Suns are 5-5 in their past 10 contests, averaging 113.6 points, 48.2 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the floor.

NBA sportsbooks show the Celtics as 4.5-point favorites at home against Phoenix. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Boston holds an 81.5% chance of defeating Phoenix.