Suns vs. Celtics Odds, Picks, & Predictions (March 14)

James Foglio profile picture
Sports Editor
Updated 60 mins ago on • 3 min read
Suns vs Celtics Odds, Picks, & Predictions (March 14)
USA Today Network

Tonight, the Boston Celtics (51-14, 33-29-3 ATS) host the Phoenix Suns (38-27, 25-38-2 ATS) in the second meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Suns vs Celtics matchup are here. Sportsbooks show Boston as a 5.5-point favorite at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Suns vs. Celtics Game Preview

  • 🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Phoenix Suns @ Boston Celtics
  • 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Thursday, March 14, 2024
  • 🕙 What time is Suns vs. Celtics Game: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Where is Suns vs. Celtics Game: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts
  • 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT
  • 💻 Free 2023-24 NBA Season Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports
  • 🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Suns +5.5 (-107) | Celtics -5.5 (-113)

Suns vs. Celtics Odds

NBA Odds

Suns

Celtics

Play
Moneyline +175 -205
Point Spread +5.5 (-107) -5.5 (-113)
Point Total 225.5 (-110) 225.5 (-110)

Suns vs. Celtics Injuries

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

SG Eric Gordon (knee; questionable) | SG Damion Lee (knee; out indefinitely) | SG Josh Okogie (abdominal; downgraded to out) | SF Nassir Little (knee; upgraded to probable)

Boston Celtics Injury Report

C Al Horford (toe; upgraded to probable) | C Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring; downgraded to out) | SG Jaylen Brown (back; questionable)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

  • The Suns are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games.
  • Phoenix is 6-12 in their past 18 games against the Celtics.
  • The Suns are 5-1 in their previous six matchups with an Eastern Conference opponent.
  • Meanwhile, the Celtics are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 contests.
  • Boston has won seven straight home games.
  • Lastly, the point total has gone under in five of the Celtics’ past six contests.

Projected Phoenix Suns Starting Lineup

PG Bradley Beal | SG Devin Booker | PF Kevin Durant | SF Grayson Allen | C Jusuf Nurkic

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Derrick White | SG Jaylen Brown | PF Jrue Holiday | SF Jayson Tatum | C Al Horford

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 65 games, the Suns are 32-16 as favorites, 6-11 as underdogs, 13-16-1 ATS away, and 12-18 over/under away. The Celtics are 50-13 as favorites, 1-1 as underdogs, 18-14 ATS at home, and 15-17 over/under at home. Boston is 14-2 in its last 16 games.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Boston will win, the Suns will cover the spread, and the point total will go over 225.5. Considering Phoenix now has Devin Booker back, this matchup has potential to become a high-scoring affair.

Pick the Celtics to win! Boston is also 13-4 in its past 17 games played on a Thursday. Not to mention, the Suns are 11-5 ATS in their previous 16 meetings with the C’s. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

