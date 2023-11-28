Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight (Nov. 28) vs. Knicks?

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) has been downgraded to out for tonight’s road game against the New York Knicks. Ball, 22, suffered the injury during the first half of Sunday’s 130-117 loss to the Orlando Magic.

Last week, the 2022 All-Star become the second-fastest and third-youngest player in NBA history to record 500 career 3-pointers. Ball reached the mark in only 175 career games.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Charlotte Hornets hold 30th-ranked odds to win this season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, and Indiana Pacers.

After team shootaround, @hornets guard James Bouknight has been upgraded and is available to play. LaMelo Ball has been downgraded and is out tonight at NYK. https://t.co/MkuceojNsH — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) November 28, 2023



Duncan Robinson owns the all-time record for the fastest to 500 career 3-pointers with just 152 games. Luka Doncic (187) ranks third, followed by Devonte’ Graham (189) and Anthony Edwards (189).

Edwards, at 21 years and 164 days old, became the youngest player in league history to reach 500 career 3s. At 22 years and 55 days old, Doncic set the mark as the second-youngest player.

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball (ankle) has officially been ruled out against New York Knicks

“I’m a little more healthy and I have some games under my belt,” said Ball last week, who made only 36 appearances last season due to ankle injuries. “My game has finally got there and I’m feeling better now.”

Earlier this month, the Hornets star tallied his first 30-point triple of his career in a 124-118 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 5. This NBA record counts triples earned at age 22 or younger.

Ball has 10 career triple-doubles, trailing Luka Doncic (45), Oscar Robertson (38), Magic Johnson (31), Ben Simmons (22), LeBron James (14), Jason Kidd (11), and Nikola Jokic (11).

2023-2024 NBA Assists Per Game Leaders: 11.9 – Tyrese Haliburton

10.4 – Trae Young

9.0 – Fred VanVleet

8.9 – Nikola Jokić

8.2 – LaMelo Ball All Leaders: https://t.co/2C9K7Q5JJo pic.twitter.com/1Bii8HYKyo — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) November 28, 2023



Through 15 starts this season, Ball is averaging a career-high 24.7 points per game — along with 5.5 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 33.4 minutes per game. He’s also shooting a career-best 44.3% from the floor.

LaMelo Ball ranks seventh in assists (123), 20th in field goals (132), eighth in 3-pointers (52), and eighth in usage percentage (32.2%). The four-year veteran hopes to return to the lineup soon.

NBA sportsbooks show the Hornets as 11.5-point underdogs at New York tonight. Charlotte is 4-10 straight up in its last 14 games and 1-4 SU in its past five meetings with the Knicks.