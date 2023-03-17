Is Steph Curry playing tonight (Mar.17) versus the Atlanta Hawks?

The Golden State Warriors will play the Atlanta Hawks on the road tonight at 7:30 pm EST. Four-time NBA champion Steph Curry has battled the injury bug this season and it hasn’t stopped him just yet. There was no real indication that Curry injured himself in Wednesday’s loss to the Clippers. However, he’s listed as questionable tonight with a thumb injury. The Warriors may be taking a more cautious approach with their superstar tonight.

Curry was not limited on Wednesday and it’s a surprise that he’s listed as questionable tonight. He dropped 50 points in their loss to the Clippers and also had a team-high six assists as well. The official report is left thumb soreness for Curry tonight.

Injuries have piled up for the nine-time all-star this season and the Warriors need him healthy if they plan in making a postseason run. California Sports Betting sites have Warriors at (+1000) to win the Finals this season.

Steph Curry is questionable in Atlanta tomorrow night with left thumb soreness. Kevon Looney is probable with lower back soreness. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 16, 2023

Steph Curry is questionable tonight with left thumb soreness

It’s been another incredible season for Curry, but the injuries have held him back at points. He’s had two separate streaks this year of missing 11 straight games in a row. Despite that, he is averaging over 30+ points per game for just the third time in his historic career.

The Warriors are currently sixth in the Western Conference and they need every win they can get from here on out. They have just a one-game lead on the seventh and eighth seeds in the West and the margin for error is slim. After the game tonight they will only have 11 regular season games left to play.

One statistic not favoring the Warriors this season is their abysmal road record. The Warriors are tied for the league’s third-worst road record this season and it’s been their Achilles heel. Golden State will be trying to avoid the play-in tournament at all costs and a win vs the Hawks tonight can help that.