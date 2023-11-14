Is Trae Young playing tonight (Nov. 14) vs. Pistons?

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young (personal reasons) has been ruled out for tonight’s NBA In-Season Tournament road game against the Detroit Pistons. Young and his wife Shelby Miller are welcoming their second child to the world.

Atlanta’s Kobe Bufkin (left thumb fracture) and Mouhamed Gueye (right low back stress fracture) have also been downgraded to out for tonight’s matchup.

According to NBA betting sites, the Atlanta Hawks hold 16th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks show Atlanta with third-best odds to win East Group A of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Through nine starts of the 2023-24 season, Young is averaging 24.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 35.7 minutes per game. The 6-foot-1 guard is also shooting 35.7% from the floor, 29.4% outside the arc, and 89.9% at the foul line.

Prior to Atlanta’s 117-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday, the Hawks were averaging 121.8 points per game, third in the league. It was the best average through eight games for the franchise since the St. Louis Hawks averaged 117.5 in the start of the 1960-61 season.

In Atlanta’s loss against Miami, the two-time All-Star guard recorded 27 points, two rebounds, 11 assists, and one steal in 39 minutes as a starter.

It was Young’s 132nd career outing with at least 20 points and 10 assists, tying Bob Cousy for the 15th-most such games in NBA history.

Plus, it was his 174th career double-double, breaking a tie with Dominique Wilkins for the 11th-most doubles in franchise history.

On Nov. 9, the guard recorded a season-high 41 points, four rebounds, eight assists, and three steals in Atlanta’s 120-119 win over the Orlando Magic in Mexico City.

Moreover, it was his first career game with over 40 points, five assists, and three steals. Young is the first Hawk since Joe Johnson (Feb. 24, 2006) to post such a game.

NBA sportsbooks show the Hawks (5-4) as 4.5-point favorites over the Pistons (2-9) tonight. Atlanta is 4-1 in its last five meetings with Detroit. The Pistons are also on an eight-game losing streak.

For another interesting betting trend, Detroit is 1-10 straight up in its previous 11 games against Southeast Division opponents. The Pistons are 2-6 against the spread in their past eight contests.

Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), Joe Harris (shoulder), Monte Morris (back), and Isaiah Livers (ankle) remain out indefinitely. Not to mention, Jalen Duren (ankle) was downgraded to out as well.

The Hawks are 1-2 in their last three games. However, they should be able to win this one without Trae Young.