Jae Crowder has been cleared to play for the Milwaukee Bucks after missing the last two months due to core muscle surgery. Crowder, 33, was upgraded to questionable on Milwaukee’s injury report ahead of Wednesday’s road game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Georgia native has missed 31 games this season.

The 12-year veteran made two starts in nine games earlier on prior to his injury. Crowder is averaging 8.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 26.7 minutes per game. The 6-foot-6 forward is also shooting career highs of 53.2% from the floor and 51.6% from 3-point range.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Bucks hold third-best odds below the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Jae Crowder – out for last two months with core muscle surgery – has been cleared to return to the lineup Wednesday vs. the Cavaliers in Cleveland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Crowder is among Bucks leaders in minutes per game, impacting both ends. pic.twitter.com/WZlvD7hGEg — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 16, 2024



In Milwaukee’s 129-125 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 6, the Marquette product recorded a season-high 15 points, five rebounds, and one steal in 31 minutes off the bench.

If Crowder feels well enough to play in Cleveland, the Bucks’ frontcourt could certainly use him. Milwaukee is 6-4 in its last 10 games, and the title contender is currently on a three-game win streak.

The Bucks are 11-5 in their past 16 matchups with the Cavaliers. Not only is Milwaukee 8-3 in its previous 11 games against Eastern Conference opponents, but the club is 9-4 in its last 13 games played in January as well.

More importantly, Crowder is the only Bucks player listed on the injury report. As for Cleveland, guard Ty Jerome (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday’s game. Guard Darius Garland (jaw) and forward Evan Mobley (knee) remain out indefinitely.

Highlights from last night’s buzzer-beating WIN over the Kings. ⚡️: @we_energies pic.twitter.com/kuNHG74J5m — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 15, 2024



Having won their last five straight games, the Cavaliers are 7-3 in their last 10 contests. Cleveland is 5-1 in its past six home games. The point total has gone under in eight of the Cavs’ previous 10 games played at home against Milwaukee.

NBA sportsbooks have not yet released the odds for this matchup. Jae Crowder should give Milwaukee a boost. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bucks hold a 52.7% chance of defeating Cleveland.