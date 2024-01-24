Jalen Brunson recorded his fifth straight 30-point game and has shot 50% or better in each of his last four contests, tying the longest such streak by a New York Knicks guard in franchise history.

Stephon Marbury finished his Knicks career with 37 30-point games over five seasons (2003-08). Brunson currently has 33 such games in a New York uniform through not even two full seasons.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Knicks hold 14th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

Jalen Brunson has scored 30+ points in five straight games. He has shot 50% or better from the floor in each of his last four. That’s tied for the longest such streak by a guard in Knicks franchise history. — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) January 24, 2024



NBA Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing holds the franchise record for most 30-point games with 203. Of course, the 7-footer spent 15 seasons (1985-00) and 1,039 regular-season games in the Big Apple.

Carmelo Anthony is the only Knicks player to come close to Ewing’s record. In his seven seasons (2010-2017) with New York, the 10-time All-Star amassed 108 30-point games.

Brunson, 27, might not ever pass Ewing, but he could catch teammate Julius Randle (69 30-point games).

Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle each have one 50-point career game with the New York Knicks

In New York’s 108-103 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, Brunson notched 30 points, three rebounds, and four assists in 36 minutes of action.

The guard shot 11-of-22 (50%) from the field and 2-of-7 (28.6%) from 3-point range. He scored 10 of his 18 first-half points in the second quarter to help the Knicks lead 50-49 at halftime.

Moreover, the Knicks extended their winning streak to four games after overcoming a nine-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter. New York outscored the Nets 32-18 in the final frame, closing out the win with a 10-3 run over the final two minutes.

Last two Knicks to drop five or more consecutive 30-point games: Carmelo Anthony (2013)

Jalen Brunson (2024) 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/aXdhA7Yv9a — BrunsonMuse (@BrunsonMuse) January 24, 2024



“We just kept grinding. Obviously, they were pretty much beating us all game. They were playing well. They started the game pretty well,” Brunson said. “We couldn’t do anything about what we did in the past, we could only just be better going forward, and the best quarter was the fourth tonight.”

Through 42 starts this season, the Villanova product is averaging career highs of 26.6 points, 6.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 35.8 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 47.5% from the floor and a career-best 42.3% from deep.

In New York’s 139-122 victory against the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 15, the guard scored a career-high 50 points on 17-of-23 (73.9%) shooting from the field and hitting all nine 3-point attempts.

Brunson and Randle each have one 50-point game in a Knicks uniform, joining Jamal Crawford and Willis Reed. Anthony, Allan Houston, and Ewing posted two such games in their NBA careers. Richie Guerin has three.

At the top is Bernard King, who retired with five 50-point games with New York.