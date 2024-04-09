New York Knicks players Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart have all tallied at least 700 points, 250 rebounds, and 50 steals this season — becoming the first trio in franchise history to accomplish such a feat since Michael Ray Richardson, Ray Williams, and Campy Russell in 1980-81.

Brunson has amassed a career-high 2,058 points, 264 rebounds, and a career-best 68 steals this season. DiVincenzo has logged a career-high 1,182 points, 276 boards, and a career-best 101 steals. Hart has also posted 700 points, a career-high 629 rebounds, and 69 steals.

Under Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, all three players are seeing a lot of action. Brunson (35.3 MPG) and DiVincenzo (28.4 MPG) are both averaging career highs in minutes played per game. Hart is averaging 33.1 minutes this season through 77 games (38 starts) as well.

In New York’s 122-109 win over the Bucks on Monday night, Brunson scored 43 points and the Knicks outscored Milwaukee 33-24 in the fourth quarter, giving the Bucks their fourth consecutive loss. Brunson has averaged 37.2 points across five games against Milwaukee this season.

New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson tallied his ninth 40-point game of the season, the third most in franchise history

“I don’t know,” Brunson said. “The ball goes through the hoop against them. I’m averaging 37, but we’re 2/3 (against the Bucks). Before tonight, we were 1-3. So, no matter what the points was, we weren’t getting wins. Obviously tonight we found a way to win the game. Their game plan was working for the first three of four games.”

It was Brunson’s ninth 40-point game of the season, which lifted him into third place on the Knicks’ single-season list. Bernard King (1984-85) and Carmelo Anthony (2012-13) held the team record of 13 games with 40 or more.

Donte DiVincenzo scored 26 points and Hart added seven points, nine rebounds, and nine assists. DiVincenzo hit two free throws with 6:58 left in the third to put the Knicks ahead for the first time since they led 6-5 in less than four minutes into the game.

On March 25, DiVincenzo broke the Knicks’ franchise record with a career-high 11 3-pointers, in a 124-99 victory against the Detroit Pistons. The six-year veteran also scored a career-best 40 points.

New York’s single-game record of 10 was held by J.R. Smith and Evan Fournier. He finished 14-of-23 (60.9%) shooting from the field and 11-of-20 (55%) from 3-point range.

Additionally, Josh Hart became the first Knicks player since David Lee in 2010 to record at least 20 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in a single game, in a 106-79 win versus the Philadelphia 76ers on March 12.

The Knicks visit the Chicago Bulls (37-41) on Tuesday night.