Knicks’ Julius Randle to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle is scheduled to undergo season-ending right shoulder surgery after two months of extensive rehabilitation, the team announced Thursday.

Randle has been out since dislocating his shoulder on Jan. 27. Doctors warned him recently that continued instability in the shoulder made it unsafe for him to play again this season.

The procedure became the best solution for Randle after recent visits to two specialists who warned him of the potential of further injury and permanent damage to the shoulder if he returned to play before a surgical procedure.

Randle’s surgery is expected to allow for a full recovery and return around the start of the 2024-25 season. The Knicks said Randle would be re-evaluated in September.

New York Knicks’ Julius Randle is “devastated,” scored 20-plus points in 19 straight games

In 46 games (all starts) this season, the three-time All-Star averaged 24 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 35.4 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 47.2% from the field, 31.1% from 3-point range, and 78.1% at the foul line.

Of course, Randle is reportedly “devastated” that his 2023-24 season is over.

“Randle wanted badly to return this season, but continued instability in his shoulder prevented him from coming back, per SNY sources,” wrote NBA insider Ian Begley.

“Randle is said to be devastated that he can’t return, particularly because he felt the Knicks had a real chance to contend following the OG Anunoby trade, per people familiar with the matter.”

Julius Randle to Chris Haynes: “I want everyone to know I did everything in my power to get back…That’s why I didn’t opt for surgery when it happened…What caused me to finally go thru w/ surgery was ~5 weeks ago, I went thru a full-contact session & re-injured my shoulder…” pic.twitter.com/tAgbLkwUHB — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) April 4, 2024

Furthermore, Randle had 19 consecutive games with at least 20 points scored from Nov. 26 through Jan. 3 — the longest streak of his career, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

New York (44-31) was 12-2 with Randle and OG Anunoby in the lineup together and had the league’s No. 1 defense during those 14 games. The Knicks now rank fifth in the Eastern Conference and sit one game out of the third seed.

Randle had played in all of the Knicks’ 46 games before getting injured against Miami. With New York, he was selected to the All-NBA Second Team in 2021 and the All-NBA Third Team in 2023.

The 6-foot-8 wing had offseason ankle surgery last summer. This came after he suffered a left ankle sprain during New York’s second-round playoff series against the Heat.

The Knicks still have seven regular-season games remaining.