Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets became the first player to record 10 or more assists in his first four career NBA Finals games. In Friday night’s 108-95 win over the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals, the sixth-year guard finished with 15 points, three rebounds, 12 assists, and one steal in 43 minutes of action.

However, Murray also shot 5-of-17 (29.4%) from the floor and knocked down two of his three 3-point attempts. He is now the third player in NBA Finals history to record 12 or more assists in a single finals game without a turnover, joining Robert Reid (17 in 1986) and Magic Johnson (13 in 1987).

“Today was a team effort,” Jamal Murray said. “I give all credit to my teammates. I can’t even name one person. Everybody locked in. We’ve got one more to go. … “I was busting my ass for a good 6-7 months straight like I didn’t wanna do it but doing extra. … I know that we’re gonna need me at this time and it’s paying off.”

Additionally, the Nuggets shot 12-for-19 off passes from Jamal Murray, including 7-for-11 on 3-pointers. Murray is the fourth player over the last 25 years to assist on seven or more 3-pointers in a finals game, joining Jimmy Butler, LeBron James, and Jayson Tatum.

Murray joins six players to average at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists through a minimum of 50 career playoff games: Michael Jordan, Jerry West, James, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Nuggets teammate Nikola Jokic.

Teams that take a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals have won 35 of the past 36 scenarios. The 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers were the last team to overcome a 3-1 series deficit in the finals to win the championship. LeBron and the Cavs made history against a 73-win Warriors team.

Jamal Murray. "We're just locked in.

We wanna win a championship."



Therefore, none of the Denver players or coaches are celebrating. “We haven’t done a damn thing yet,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “We have to win another game to be world champions.”

Through 19 starts this postseason, Jamal Murray is averaging 26.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.5 steals, 39.9 minutes per game. Plus, the 6-foot-4 guard is shooting 47.6% from the field and 40.1% beyond the arc.

