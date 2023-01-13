James Harden Shatters 76ers Assist Record In Blowout Loss to OKC

The Philadelphia 76ers are 25-16 so far this season and have gone 6-4 in their last ten games. Injuries have derailed their season at times, but their star players are now all back on the court. Philly came out sloppy last night and were not able to take advantage of a struggling Oklahoma City Thunder team. In the 133-114 loss, Sixers guard James Harden shattered a team record that was previously held by Wilt Chamberlain and Maurice Cheeks.

Harden finished the game last night with a 24/15/6 stat line while also breaking the 76ers record for most 15+ assist games in a single season. He’s a three-time scoring champ that has changed his game later in his career and that’s why he leads the Sixers with (11.2) assists per game in 2022-23.

This is @JHarden13's sixth game this season with at least 15 assists, the most such performances ever by a @sixers player in a single campaign. Wilt Chamberlain had five in 1967-68 and Maurice Cheeks had five in 1987-88. h/t @Stathead — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) January 13, 2023

James Harden breaks 76ers record for most 15+ assist games in a single-season

The ten-time all-star is averaging (12.5) assists per game over his last ten and has been a facilitator for the Sixers all season. He doesn’t have as many games played as some of the other stars in the league and that’s why he does not qualify to lead the league in assists at the moment. Tyrese Haliburton is currently averaging (10.2) assists per game for the Indiana Pacers.

Philly previously had two players who were tied for the most 15+ assists games in a single-season. Wilt Chamberlain did it in (1967-68) and Maurice Cheeks in (1987-88). The record is even more impressive as Harden has played in just 26 games this season. At this rate, he’s going to leave a record that will be quite hard to beat.

James Harden in his last 10 games: 22.5 points

12.5 assists

6.7 rebounds

1.5 steals#42.1% 3P% (7.6 3PA) Broke Sixers record for most games with 15+ assists in a season last night (6) with just 26 total games played this year

pic.twitter.com/GkQdtRfWci — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) January 13, 2023

Harden has been dishing out assists all season long and tied the Sixers record for most assists in a game on 12/23/22. He a triple-double that game with a 20/11/21 stat line and tied once again Maurice Cheeks for another 76ers team record.