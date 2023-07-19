Main Page
Jazz re-sign guard Johnny Juzang to a two-way contract
The Utah Jazz have re-signed free agent guard Johnny Juzang to a two-way contract, his agents Sam Goldfeder and Jordan Gertler of Excel Basketball announced on Wednesday. Micah Potter occupies Utah’s other two-way spot.
NBA players signed to two-way contracts are designated to the team’s G-League affiliate. Two-way salaries do not count against a team’s total cap or tax allocations. Two-way deals can be converted into standard contracts.
Free agent G Johnny Juzang is returning to the Utah Jazz on a two-way contract, his agents Sam Goldfeder and Jordan Gertler of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. Juzang had a strong Vegas summer league, averaging 17.8 points.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 19, 2023
Juzang, 22, went undrafted out of UCLA last year. In July 2022, the 6-foot-7 shooting guard signed a two-way contract with Utah. The California native appeared in 18 games off the bench with the Jazz this past season.
With the Jazz, the undrafted guard averaged 4.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 12.9 minutes per game while shooting 33.7% from the floor, 23.8% beyond the arc, and 50% at the foul line.
Johnny Juzang returns to the Utah Jazz on a two-way contract, joins other two-way signee Micah Potter
In Utah’s 129-119 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Mar. 5, Juzang recorded a career-high 11 points in 13 minutes off the bench on 4-of-7 (57.1%) shooting from the field and 3-of-6 (50%) from downtown.
In a 144-116 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Mar. 24, the guard logged 10 points, a career-high five rebounds, and two assists in 20 minutes off the bench. Juzang missed a lot of shots. He finished 3-of-12 (25%) shooting from the floor and drained only two of his 10 3-point attempts.
Some more BIG TIME production from Johnny Juzang on Friday night! He logged 24 PTS, 7 REB and 4 AST to help the @utahjazz remain undefeated at #NBA2kSummerLeague. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Qn5T3NUSkp
— NBA G League (@nbagleague) July 15, 2023
Juzang made eight starts in 17 games with the Salt Lake City Stars, Utah’s G-League affiliate. The former Bruin averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 boards, 3.3 assists, and 31.6 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 42.9% from the field and 36.4% from deep.
While with the Stars, the guard suffered a right wrist injury against the G League Ignite on Nov. 18. An MRI revealed a full thickness tear, also known as a Grade 3 sprain, in his right wrist. The sprain sidelined him for a month with the Jazz.
During the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas, Juzang averaged 17.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists with the Jazz while shooting 53% from the floor and 52% from long range.
