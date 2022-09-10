Jeanie Buss on LeBron James: “I want to see him retire as a Laker”

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss hopes LeBron James will retire as a Laker. The 19-year NBA veteran has played with the team since 2018.

In an interview with ClutchPoints, Buss told the sports outlet, “With LeBron we have a line of communication between the two of us, and he knows that he can reach me anytime and vice versa.”

“I think he feels appreciated. I know I appreciate that he signed an extension to stay here and continue to lead the Laker team. He’s a fantastic leader both on and off the court.

“I feel like we’re blessed to have him as a Laker,” continued Jeanie Buss. “I want to see him retire as a Laker.”

Of course, Kobe Bryant retired with the franchise in 2016 after 15 seasons played, and Magic Johnson spent his entire 13-year career with the team.

Not to mention, Elgin Baylor played with the Minneapolis/Los Angeles Lakers from 1958–71.

Jerry West (1960–74), Michael Cooper (1978-90), and James Worthy (1982-94) are on the list as well. Buss is hoping that LeBron will at least finish his career in Los Angeles.

King James has been vocal about playing with his sons, Bronny and Bryce, in the NBA. If the Lakers manage to draft them in the coming future, the 18-time All-Star could retire in La La Land.

In August, LeBron signed a two-year, $97.1 million contract with the team. This deal also includes a player option for the 2024-25 season. If things turn sour again, the four-time MVP will have the opportunity to sign with another team.

During the 2021-22 season, in 56 appearances, James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. Plus, he shot 52.4% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc.

If Jeanie Buss and G.M. Rob Pelinka continue to surround James with the talent he needs to help him win another chip, he’ll likely retire a Laker.

Bron has scored 37,062 points in his playing career. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar scored 38,387 points in his 20-year career. James needs 1,325 points to own the all-time scoring record. In the 2021-22 season, he finished with 1,695 points.

Last season, after the Lakers finished 33-49 (.402) and 11th overall in the Western Conference, then head coach Frank Vogel was fired. In May, Darvin Ham succeeded Vogel as the team’s 28th head coach in franchise history.

Under a new coach, it will be interesting to see how more effective Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, and James can play together next season. Patrick Beverley was also added to the roster during the offseason.

If all goes well in the future, Jeanie Buss will get her wish.