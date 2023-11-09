Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is the first Sixer to average 30 points and 10 rebounds through the first seven games of a season since Wilt Chamberlain in 1965-66.

Through seven games of the 2023-24 season, the six-time All-Star is averaging 31.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 33.6 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 53% from the field and 40% outside the arc.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Philadelphia 76ers hold eighth-shortest odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

In Philadelphia’s 106-103 win over the Celtics on Wednesday night, Embiid ended his performance with 27 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and four blocks in 38 minutes of action.

In the 2023 Eastern Conference semifinals, the 76ers blew a 3-2 series lead against Boston and lost 112-88 in Game 7 at TD Garden. Sixers coach Doc Rivers was fired and replaced by ex-Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

James Harden publicly demanded a trade after exercising his $35.6 million option in June. His relationship with 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey deteriorated. The Sixers traded Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers last Wednesday.

Joel Embiid joins Wilt Chamberlain for Sixers record, blasts James Harden for having an ego?

Under Nurse, the club is the only 6-1 team in the Eastern Conference, and Philly’s lone loss came on opening night. Including last night’s win, the Sixers are now 5-0 at home.

“New coach, new systems, bunch of new guys, just trying to get everybody up to speed,” Embiid said. “Let’s see what we can do. … No one has an ego on this team.

“We got new guys, took them in, got them up to speed. Guys want to play with each other. They want to be around each other. I think it helps a lot.”

Philadelphia outscored the Celtics 39-27 in the second quarter.

Furthermore, the Sixers went on to outrebound them 56-43. The 2023 MVP looks forward to facing the new and potentially improved East contenders in the 2024 playoffs.

“Boston got a lot better,” Embiid said. “They looked like they’re the best team in the NBA, by far. Good for them. Milwaukee, too. Obviously, adding Dame [Lillard] is huge. He’s amazing. That combination of Dame and Giannis [Antetokounmpo], pretty good. Unstoppable.”

Although Boston outscored the Sixers 32-25 in the final frame, Embiid hit a clutch fadeaway at the end to secure the victory. Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis scored a team-high 29 points against Philly.

Jayson Tatum was held to 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the floor. Plus, Jaylen Brown ended his night with just 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field. Boston’s reserves, Sam Hauser and Al Horford, combined for 16 points off the bench.

NBA sportsbooks are giving Joel Embiid third-best odds below Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic to win MVP this season.