Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has scored at least 30 points in each of the last eight-straight games, dating back to Nov. 17. His eight-game streak is the longest this season and is tied for the second-longest in his career. Last season, the six-time All-Star posted 30 or more points in 10 consecutive games.

In Philadelphia’s 146-101 blowout win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night, Embiid recorded 34 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block in 30 minutes of action. The 2022-23 MVP finished 13-of-20 (70%) shooting from the floor and drained two 3-pointers. It was his 15th double-double of the season.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Philadelphia 76ers hold seventh-shortest odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and Golden State Warriors.

.@sixers @JoelEmbiid has scored at least 30 points in eight consecutive games, dating back to Nov. 17. His eight-game streak is the longest in the @NBA this season and is tied for the second-longest in his career (10 straight games last season). h/t @Stathead — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) December 12, 2023



“He different. That big fella, he different, that’s all. He’s in a category of his own,” said Patrick Beverley, who ended his night with 12 points, two boards, and two assists in 11 minutes as a reserve.

Embiid was benched in the fourth quarter. It was the sixth time this season he sat out the entire fourth quarter because the Sixers held a comfortable lead. The 76ers led by as many as 48 points.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey scored a combined 58 points in only 55 combined minutes

Philadelphia outscored the Wizards 43-27 in the opening quarter. Tyrese Maxey added 24 points and six assists. The Sixers shot 52-of-95 (54.6%) from the field and 20-of-46 (43.5%) beyond the arc.

“Usually in an NBA game, you’re going to see it swing back the other way for a while,” Sixers coach Nick Nurse said. “Our guys just kept playing with good assertiveness at both ends almost for the whole game, which is good.”

Embiid and Maxey scored a combined 58 points in just 55 combined minutes. They’re the only duo this season with both players averaging at least 27 points and six assists per game.

Joel Embiid was DOMINANT in the Sixers’ third-straight win 😤 34 PTS / 10 REB / 6 AST / 2 STL Embiid has scored 30+ PTS in 8-straight games 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Od9HWfYXX3 — NBA (@NBA) December 12, 2023



The 76ers improved to 3-0 against the Wizards for the season. Game 4 of the regular-season series is Feb. 10.

In Philadelphia’s 131-126 victory over Washington on Dec. 6, Embiid notched a season-high 50 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists in 39 minutes played.

NBA sportsbooks are showing Joel Embiid with third-best odds to win his second MVP award. Oddsmakers are giving better odds to two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.