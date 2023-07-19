Anthony Poole, Jordan Poole’s dad, responded to Draymond Green’s comments on Twitter early Wednesday morning regarding the four-time All-Star punching Poole last October, calling the Golden State Warriors forward “soft” and “lame.”

“I don’t just hit people,” Green said while on Patrick Beverley’s podcast. “Dialogue of course happens over time, and you usually ain’t triggered by something that fast to that degree. You know what I’m saying?

“This is a team. Ain’t nobody on my team triggering me in an instant. We know stuff you don’t say amongst men. We know things you that you have to stand on.”

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Golden State Warriors hold sixth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Some sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.

DRAYMOND GREEN: “We know stuff that you don’t say amongst men. We know things that you have to stand on.” (via @PatBevPod) ANTHONY POOLE: “I stand on this that’s is some bs.” pic.twitter.com/z1hhnAYBFi — KNBR (@KNBR) July 19, 2023



As a response, Anthony Poole posted this message on Twitter: “I’m stand on this that’s is some bs. Jp was his guy and he avoid me all last yr. He is a soft as bitch and I’m standing on this and he didn’t apologize to me and my wife. So he lame and me and him can meet anytime he want.”

Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole during a team practice in early October 2022. Days later, video footage of the incident leaked on social media, leading to Golden State issuing the 11-year veteran an undisclosed fine.

Anthony Poole, Jordan Poole’s father, claps back at Draymond Green for mentioning fight with son, still angry at Green for not apologizing to him and his wife

In a response to Poole’s message, Draymond Green then tweeted: “That’s so cute… it’s impossible to avoid you an arena for a year champ. I got get my family from that family room every game. And stop using those words, they usually don’t go over well amongst men.”

In the 2022-23 season, the Warriors finished 44-38 and sixth in the Western Conference standings. During the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Golden State went on to lose in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers in the conference semifinals.

However, Poole was still an asset to the Dubs this past season, averaging career highs of 20.4 points and 4.5 assists per game. The fourth-year guard made 43 starts in a full 82-game season played.

That’s so cute… it’s impossible to avoid you an arena for a year champ. I got get my family from that family room every game. And stop using those words, they usually don’t go over well amongst men. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) July 19, 2023

In a 126-110 win over the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 18, the guard scored a career-high 43 points in 35 minutes as a starter. He finished 14-of-23 (60.9%) shooting from the floor and drained five 3-pointers.

On Jul. 8, Green signed a four-year, $100 million contract extension with Golden State. So, it would appear that Green was never the problem. Otherwise, the organization would not have offered him a multi-year extension.

Earlier this month, the Warriors traded Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins, a 2027 second-round draft pick, and a 2030 first-round draft pick to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul.

NBA Betting Content You May Like