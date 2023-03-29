Josh Giddey, Isaiah Joe, and Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder became only the second trio in NBA history — all younger than 24 — to each score 30 points in a single game, joining Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook in 2012.

In Tuesday night’s 137-134 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, Giddey scored a career-high 31 points in 35 minutes of action. Along with logging 10 boards and nine assists, the guard/forward shot 14-of-22 (63.6%) from the field and drained a 3-pointer.

According to some NBA betting sites, Josh Giddey and the Thunder have high odds of qualifying for the play-in tournament. However, a few sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.

Josh Giddey, Isaiah Joe and Jalen Williams are the 2nd trio in NBA history, all younger than 24, to each score 30 Pts in the same game. The 1st trio also did it in a Thunder uniform: Kevin Durant, James Harden & Russell Westbrook in 2012. pic.twitter.com/myLc10aRgf — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 29, 2023

In addition to Thunder guard/forward Josh Giddey, guards Isaiah Joe and Jalen Williams also each scored career highs. Though, both Giddey and Williams missed one of two free throws in the final 16 seconds. More importantly, Oklahoma City played without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (sprained left ankle).

OKC dropped 45 points on the Hornets in the second quarter. But Charlotte went on to score 44 in the final frame. After losing this contest, the play-in race in the West is now tighter for the Thunder. “We have to buckle down and understand what we are playing for and what the stakes are at this end of the season,” said Giddey.

Thunder players Josh Giddey, Isaiah Joe, and Jalen Williams become second trio in NBA history — aged 24 or younger — to each score 30 points in a single game

Joe finished his performance with 33 points, two rebounds, and one dime in 32 minutes as a starter. Plus, the third-year guard shot 11-of-18 (61.1%) from the floor and 6-of-11 (54.5%) beyond the arc. Williams, the 12th overall pick out of Santa Clara from last year’s draft, notched 31 points, three boards, four dimes, and four steals in 34 minutes. Williams shot 11-of-16 (68.8%) from the field and hit a 3-pointer.

It was the third time in franchise history that three OKC players scored 30 or more points in a game. If Josh Giddey stays healthy, it could happen again. In 2012, Russell Westbrook (31), James Harden (30) and Kevin Durant (30) first accomplished this feat. In 2015, Anthony Morrow (32), Westbrook (31) and Enes Kanter (30) became the second trio.

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 A career-high 43 points from PJ Washington propelled the @hornets to the road W! Josh Giddey: 31 PTS, 10 REB, 9 AST

Jalen Williams: 31 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 4 STL

Isaiah Joe: 33 PTS, 6 3PM For more, download the NBA app:

📲 https://t.co/WFdLNEjikq pic.twitter.com/UYe5cLiRSw — NBA (@NBA) March 29, 2023

Hornets forward P.J. Washington scored 22 of his career-high 43 points in the fourth quarter. Washington knocked down eight field goals and three 3s in the final frame to help seal Charlotte’s victory. Not to mention, the Hornets outrebounded OKC 52-39.

“I was most disappointed in our defense, especially in the second half, really from the first five minutes all the way through,” said Thunder coach Mark Daigneault. “We’ve got to look in the mirror on that. Obviously, we had our moments tonight, but certainly didn’t string together enough in order to earn the win.”

More news stories concerning Josh Giddey, Isaiah Joe, and Jalen Williams are on the main page.

NBA Betting Content You May Like