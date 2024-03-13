Josh Hart became the first New York Knicks player since David Lee in 2010 to record at least 20 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in a single game, during Tuesday night’s 106-79 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The seven-year veteran logged 20 points, a career-high-tying 19 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal, and one block in 39 minutes of action. He finished 8-of-16 (50%) shooting from the field and 3-of-4 (75%) at the foul line.

It was Hart’s fourth triple-double and 14th double-double of the season. Through 64 games (25 starts), the forward is averaging 9.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 31.9 minutes per game.

Josh Hart last night: ✅ 20 PTS

✅ 19 REB

✅ 10 AST He’s the first @nyknicks player to record at least 20 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game since David Lee on April 2, 2010. Please read, share, and subscribe: https://t.co/MWCVDYeNSO pic.twitter.com/ou35yuFqem — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) March 13, 2024



Furthermore, Hart scored a season-high 23 points in a 122-108 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 8 and in a 113-111 victory against the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 26.

The Villanova product is shooting 42.9% from the floor, 32.4% from 3-point range, and 67.2% at the line. Hart, 29, ranks 16th in defensive rebounds (410) and 19th in defensive win shares (2.8) this season.

Josh Hart helped the New York Knicks improve to 13-2 in games played this season with OG Anunoby

New York was coming off a humiliating, 79-73 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday. The Knicks’ 73 points were the fewest scored by a team this season. Having OG Anunoby back in the lineup on Tuesday was the difference maker.

Anunoby scored 14 points in his return from an 18-game absence.

“I think we played to our strengths,” Hart said. “I think we played faster. We took care of the ball. We rebounded the ball. And we cut, we moved, we got good shots.”

this is wild… Josh Hart and OG Anunoby have shared the floor together for a total of 241 minutes over 14 games (not a minuscule sample size) In those 241 minutes, the Knicks have held opponents to just 85.1 points per 100 possessions. pic.twitter.com/A1nBZ9Yxx2 — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) March 13, 2024



Anunoby hadn’t played since Jan. 27 because of a right elbow injury that required surgery. However, New York is still playing without All-Star Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson.

The Knicks improved to 13-2 in games that Anunoby has played in after acquiring him from Toronto in a Dec. 30 trade. New York has also held its opponents below 80 points in three straight games for the first time since the 2000-01 season.

The Knicks visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday to begin their four-game road trip.