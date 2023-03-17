Jrue Holiday now NBA’s all-time leader in blocks for a point guard

Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks is now the NBA’s all-time leader in blocks for a point guard, with a total of 453. Among active players, the two-time All-Star ranks 45th overall, trailing Serge Ibaka (1,759), Brook Lopez (1,700), DeAndre Jordan (1,524), and others.

However, the four-time All-Defensive member is in a league of his own at his position. While a number of centers and forwards rank ahead of Holiday on the list, the only other active guard that comes close to the 14-year veteran is John Wall of the Los Angeles Clippers. Wall ranks 47th with 439 blocks.

Based on a few NBA betting sites, Jrue Holiday and the Bucks possess No. 1 odds to win the championship. However, sportsbooks are still showing favorable odds for the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers in the East.

Jrue Holiday now holds the record for most blocks by a point guard all-time: 451 BLK 🚫❌ Most underrated defender in the league? 🤔#NBA #Bucks #JrueHoliday pic.twitter.com/7HEnkvQRNH — Fadeaway World (@FadeawayWorld) March 15, 2023

Hall of Famer Jason Kidd was formerly in first place with 450. In Milwaukee’s 133-124 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night, Jrue Holiday amassed 11 points, six rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes of action.

Holiday needs 73 blocks to pass Memphis Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson Jr. (525) for 44th on the active list. Barring a major injury, Holiday has little to no chance of catching the NBA Defensive Player of the Year candidate. But he doesn’t have to.

Bucks’ Jrue Holiday leads active NBA point guards in blocks with 453, passes Hall of Famer Jason Kidd for most all time

After all, NBA guards are never 6-foot-11 or over 7-feet. The fact Holiday is keeping up with taller players across the league in blocks is quite an accomplishment in itself. The 32-year-old has also missed a total of 12 games so far this season. For the saddest observation, the Milwaukee guard has never won DPOY.

Through 58 appearances this season, Jrue Holiday is averaging 19.4 points, a career-high 5.2 boards, 7.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 33.1 minutes per game. The UCLA product is also shooting 47.2% from the floor and 37.8% outside the arc.

On Feb. 14, in the Bucks’ 131-125 win against Boston, the guard scored a season-high 40 points in 44 minutes played. Along with tallying five rebounds, seven dimes, and three steals, he shot 13-of-21 (61.9%) from the field and knocked down eight 3-pointers.

Jrue Holiday was the 2nd most important player on a champion, has been one of the league’s best defenders for a decade, and is still wildly underrated. — nick wright (@getnickwright) March 12, 2023

Hall of Famer Dennis Johnson retired with 675 blocks, the most by a point guard in NBA history. Johnson ranks 189th on the all-time list. The 1979 NBA Finals MVP reached this total over the course of a 14-year playing career. Will Jrue Holiday catch Johnson? He’d have to play several more seasons.

Chicago Bulls legend and Hall of Famer Michael Jordan logged 893 blocks over 15 years. Jordan ranks 124th in blocks all time. The 11-time All-NBA member and nine-time All-Defensive member played at shooting guard and small forward.

Not to mention, Miami Heat legend Dywane Wade competed as a shooting guard throughout most of his 16-year career. The three-time NBA champ amassed 885 blocks, ranking 129th all time. For a point guard, Jrue Holiday has exceeded expectations defensively.

