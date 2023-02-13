Justin Holiday agrees to Rockets buyout, to sign with Mavericks

Justin Holiday has agreed to a contract buyout with the Houston Rockets and will sign with the Dallas Mavericks after clearing waivers. Last week, the Atlanta Hawks traded Holiday, Frank Kaminsky, a 2024 second-round draft pick, and a 2025 second-round draft pick to Houston for Bruno Fernando and Garrison Mathews.

The 10-year veteran is earning $6,292,440 this season. This is part of the three-year, $18 million contract Holiday inked with the Indiana Pacers in November 2020. Of course, the Mavericks will be his ninth team. The 33-year-old came off the bench this season under Hawks coach Nate McMillian.

Per a few NBA betting sites, Justin Holiday and the Mavericks have seventh-shortest odds to win the championship. Some sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers.

Through 28 games off the bench with Atlanta this season, Justin Holiday averaged 4.5 points per contest while shooting 38.4% from the floor and 34.5% beyond the arc.

On Nov. 28, in the Hawks’ 104-101 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers, the guard scored a season-high 16 points in 21 minutes played in the second unit. He finished 6-of-8 (75%) shooting from the field and drained four 3-pointers.

Holiday went undrafted in 2011. In addition to playing for the Hawks (2015–16, 2022–23), the 6-foot-6 guard played for the Philadelphia 76ers (2012-13 season), Golden State Warriors (2014–15), Chicago Bulls (2016, 2017–19), New York Knicks (2016–17), Memphis Grizzlies (2018-19 season), Indiana Pacers (2019–22), and Sacramento Kings (2021-22 season).

During the 2018-19 season, the Bulls traded Holiday to Memphis. In the Grizzlies’ 129-127 loss versus the Mavericks on April 7, 2019, the guard recorded a career-high 30 points in 43 minutes of action. He shot 9-of-20 (45%) from the floor and 6-of-11 (54.5%) outside the arc.

Justin Holiday was the top player on the Mavs’ potential buyout list. Fills a need for a 3-and-D wing off the bench. https://t.co/9nFjIalURj — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 13, 2023

Furthermore, Justin is also the older brother of Jrue and Aaron Holiday. His younger sister, Lauren, played for UCLA’s women’s basketball team. In July 2019, the guard signed a one-year, $4.767 million deal with the Indiana Pacers, uniting him with Aaron.

So far, Mavericks fans are liking this move. With Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic in the picture, Dallas has a great chance of returning to the Western Conference Finals this season. Will there be a rematch between the Mavericks and Suns again? It would be interesting to see Kevin Durant guard Irving in the playoffs.