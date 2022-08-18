Kansas edges ever closer to legalized sports betting following regulatory developments

The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission unanimously approved regulations for sports betting, paving the way for an imminent announcement on proposed launch date.

The regulatory process is long and complicated, as is the case with most US states. Following the approval of both Kansas Lottery and the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission, the rules will now head to the Attorney General’s office before the wider world are made aware of the next steps.

Optimists within KS believe that sports betting could be up and running before the start of the NFL season which is historically one of the largest wagering weeks in the US calendar. Should it not be done by then, analysts remain confident that bettors will be able to wager at some point during the season.

Kansas has already announced, after years of legal debate following the repeal of PASPA, that there will be 12 potential operators across the entire state (with regards to mobile applications). Currently, there are six apps going through the final stage of approval, so once the rules are concrete and set in stone, the process for online sports betting could launch quickly.

What does the gambling landscape currently look like in Kansas?

Kansas is home to four state-owned casinos, one in each of the four designated gaming zones. Gaming machines are available at licensed racetracks, tribal gaming venues and the casinos – while online gaming, online casino is indirectly banned by the state constitution. Sports betting will be allowed on mobile wagering platforms, within the aforementioned casinos and inside designated areas at sporting arenas such as Children’s Mercy Park and the Kansas Speedway.

Mobile wagering looks to be imminent, but the state is yet to invite discussion around igaming, as is historically the case across the United States – whereby sports betting has paved the way, and online casino lags.

Kansas is set to be the latest in a long line of states to legalize sports betting, and online sports betting too. Kansas has approximately 2.9m inhabitants, so is considered but a small fish in the bigger picture with TX, CA, FL and OK holding most business interest as legalization continues to roll-out.