A magical evening unfolded as Markquis Nowell, the dynamic fifth-year guard for Kansas State, carved his name into college basketball history. Transferring from Little Rock in 2021, Nowell has been a force to reckon with, averaging 17.1 points and 7.8 assists this season. On this unforgettable night, he shattered the NCAA tournament single-game assist record with 19 assists, leading the Wildcats to a hard-fought victory.

Nowell Makes History with 19 Assists in March Madness

Facing Michigan State in a heart-pounding Sweet Sixteen overtime battle, Nowell served up a jaw-dropping 19 assists. This sensational feat surpassed the previous record of 18 assists held by University of Nevada Las Vegas’s Mark Wade since 1987. Wade set the bar high in the Rebels’ 97-93 loss to Indiana during the national championship semifinal game at the Superdome.

Remarkably, the last player to breach the 15-assist mark in an NCAA tournament game was Ja Morant in 2019, guiding Murray State to a win over Marquette. That night, Morant had 16 assists. But Nowell’s exhilarating performance went beyond expectations, orchestrating the offense like a maestro and leaving spectators in awe.

All-Round Performance from Nowell

The dazzling Nowell didn’t stop at assists, delivering an all-around stellar performance with 20 points, 19 assists, and 5 steals. Ultimately, his heroics propelled the #3 seed Kansas State to a nail-biting 98-93 win, punching their ticket to the Elite Eight.

As if destined to guide the Wildcats through to the next round, Nowell capped off the game with a crucial strip and layup. The final seconds ticked away, and the crowd roared in appreciation for his historic performance.

In the annals of NCAA tournament lore, Markquis Nowell’s breathtaking display will be remembered for years to come. As the Wildcats continue their quest for glory, the record books have a new name to celebrate.

Check Out More of Our March Madness College Gambling 2023 Guides