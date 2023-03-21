After a massive 140-134 win vs the Knicks on the road last night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are now just one game under .500 at 36-37. That puts them at eighth in the Western Conference and they would be in the play-in tournament if the season ended today. Minnesota has been without big man Karl-Anthony Towns nearly all season, but there’s a chance that he returns tomorrow vs the Hawks.

Towns’ has only played 21 games for the Timberwolves and last played on 11/28. They have gone 26-26 in the 52 consecutive games that he has missed with a Grade 3 calf strain. NBA insider Shams Charania has reported that the Timberwolves are optimistic that he could return as soon as tomorrow.

When a source like Charania has that kind of news, it’s almost always true. He’ll be a huge boost back to their front-court and will be playing alongside 3x DPOY Rudy Gobert. Minnesota Sports Betting sites have the Timberwolves at (+20000) to win the Finals this season.

There is optimism that Minnesota Timberwolves stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards (ankle) could return as soon as Wednesday vs. Atlanta Hawks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Towns, sidelined since Nov. 28 with Grade 3 calf strain, is on the cusp of a major return. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 21, 2023

Karl-Anthony Towns ‘optimistic’ to return tomorrow vs the Hawks

Rumors back in December were that Towns was only four-to-six weeks away from returning. However, it’s been four months since then and we’ve recently learned that he suffered a major setback in January. Jon Krawczynski had an interview with Towns recently and the NJ native had this to say about his untimely setback, but would not do into detail on what happened.

“It was obvious. You have a boot one day, then you’re out of a boot and now you’re back in a boot. That’s a setback,”… “I think there will be a time and place to talk about that. But not right now.”

The Timberwolves will be getting Towns back very late in the season and they need his help. They are on the verge of possibly missing the play-in tournament with just nine regular-season games left. At the moment, Minnesota and two other Western Conference teams are all 12.5 games back. Losing multiple games in this final stretch could take them out of play-in contention.