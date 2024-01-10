Home » news » Kevin Durant Clears Up Remarks About Draymond Greens Suspension I Dont Mean No Harm

Kevin Durant clears up remarks about Draymond Green’s suspension: ‘I don’t mean no harm’

Antonio Kozlow profile picture
Updated 28 mins ago
After being issued an indefinite suspension following a flagrant foul against Phoenix big man Jusuf Nurkic, Draymond Green has finally been reinstated by the NBA. The Warriors forward revealed on Monday that he was “pissed” off when he heard that his former teammate Kevin Durant had also criticized him. 

The Suns star had said that he hoped the four-time champion “gets the help he needs,” but now the player insists he didn’t mean to offend Draymond as he genuinely wanted him to get better.

“I’m glad he’s back. I’m glad he can move past that. Draymond is an incredible teammate.” KD assured. “He got his times where he loses temper, but everybody has those times and I’m sure they all [are] happy to have him back. But I didn’t mean no ill will by what I said. I know some people look at me as this malicious snake, passive-aggressive.”

The Phoenix veteran is happy he’s ready to return. “I know how people feel about me sometimes, so when I say shit, I don’t mean no harm by nobody. I don’t mean to disrespect him or his family if he felt that way. I’m just glad he’s back on the court,” he said.

Durant believes it is common to have the public misunderstand his responses, so he wanted to take this opportunity to clarify his words.

“You got to look at it from my perspective, like before I had made those comments, [people were] saying Draymond’s going to therapy and shit,” said the 35-year-old. “Like what am I supposed to think? They say somebody going to therapy, I’m hoping he gets better from that, and hope he learned from whatever he feels like he needs to learn from going to therapy.”

