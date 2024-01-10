Kevin Durant clears up remarks about Draymond Green’s suspension: ‘I don’t mean no harm’

Green later admitted that Durant’s remarks actually helped him have a breakthrough. “I was like maybe you shouldn’t hear ‘help’ so negatively,” he recognized. “Like maybe you’re listening to the word ‘help’ with the same mindset that the word ‘help’ meant when you were 15 years old. So maybe you shouldn’t hear that negatively, so negatively, and maybe he’s not saying that as negatively as you’re taking it. And even if he was, I made a decision in that moment that I wasn’t going to take it that way.”
Draymond is committed to represent Golden State without the antics that have plagued him
After he was punished for his 18th-career suspension, Green is finally vowing a commitment to play without the “antics” that have characterized him throughout his career. He revealed that he’s worked over the past month on ways to control his emotions and not let his aggression get the best of him.
However, he admitted that he won’t be perfect during this process, but he still plans to compete on the edge and can only promise that much.
“Antics isn’t something that got me here, and so when I look back on these situations it’s like, ‘Can you remove the antics?’ I’m very confident I can remove the antics,” Draymond said, “and I’m very confident that if I do remove the antics, no one’s worried about how I play the game of basketball. Nobody’s worried about how I carry myself in the game of basketball but it’s the antics. So that’s my focus.”
He later added that it’s about “developing a practice, developing a routine,” and he’s grateful for the NBA and the Warriors for supporting him to find help and a healthy compromise.