Phoenix Suns stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have each scored 30 points in the same game six times as teammates (including regular season and playoffs). The duo is tied with Steve Nash and Amar’e Stoudemire for the third most by a pair in Suns history.

In Friday night’s 131-128 win over the Utah Jazz, Durant recorded 38 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists in 34 minutes of action. The two-time Finals MVP shot 15-of-22 (68.2%) from the field, 6-of-8 (75%) beyond the arc and knocked down both free throw attempts.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Phoenix Suns hold fourth-shortest odds to win the 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Denver Nuggets.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have scored 30 points in the same game 6 times as teammates (reg. season & playoffs). That’s tied with Steve Nash and Amar’e Stoudemire for 3rd-most by a duo in Suns history. Tonight will only be their 23rd game together. pic.twitter.com/EDTBo75Oej — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 17, 2023



Meanwhile, Booker ended his night with 24 points, four rebounds, and a career-high 15 assists in 32 minutes played. The three-time All-Star finished 7-of-15 (46.7%) shooting from the floor, 2-of-3 (66.7%) from 3-point range, and 8-of-10 (80%) at the line.

This game also an NBA In-Season Tournament matchup. The Suns (6-6) improved to 1-1 in West Group A while the Jazz (4-8) dropped to 2-1. Plus, it was only the duo’s 23rd game together.

Kevin Durant, Devin Booker tied with Steve Nash, Amar’e Stoudemire for third-most 30-point games by Suns duos

Durant has scored at least 25 points in 11 straight games for the longest active streak in the NBA.

“I think [Booker and I are] natural point guards too. We’re natural basketball players. We can play every position. … We just set people up and be set up as well,” Durant said.

Booker led Phoenix on a 16-4 run in the second half, bolstering the club’s lead to 107-99 with 10:15 to play. The Suns shot 45-of-86 (52.3%) from the field and 18-of-33 (54.5%) from downtown.

“Just punishing defenses and making them pay for over-helping or just any type of defense they throw at us, I feel like we have an answer,” Booker said.

“I asked him on the bench was that a career high. He was just nodding his head. It was in the heat of the moment but I still wanted to know that.” Kevin Durant on asking Devin Booker about career-high 15 assists to just one turnover. “But the one turnover. Come on man.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/AFLRa1ySKg — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 18, 2023



Durant drained his sixth 3-pointer over Utah’s Ochai Agbaji with 18 seconds left to seal the win.

“My 3 was feeling good all night,” he added. “I had missed one to start the fourth quarter that looked good coming off my hand. So, I just kept it in the back of my mind: I wanted to get to that shot again.”

Furthermore, Durant and Booker played well enough to impress Suns coach Frank Vogel.

“He hit a bomb and won the game. It was a big-time shot by a big-time player, but he was really terrific the whole night,” Vogel said.

“[Booker is] one of the best shooting guards in the league and now he’s a point guard — he’s playing like it — while also scoring the ball as well and leading us with 15 assists and one turnover.”

NBA sportsbooks show Kevin Durant with seventh-shortest odds to win MVP this season. Oddsmakers are giving better odds to Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and other stars.