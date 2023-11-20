Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has scored at least 25 points in each of his last 12 games, breaking a tie with Amar’e Stoudemire and Devin Booker for the longest such streak in franchise history.

In Phoenix’s 140-137 double-overtime win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night, Durant recorded 39 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists, two steals, and two blocks in a season-high 47 minutes of action.

According to a couple of NBA betting sites, Durant has eighth-best odds to win MVP this season and third-shortest odds to win NBA Clutch Player of the Year. Sportsbooks show better MVP odds for Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.

Kevin Durant last night: ✅ 39 PTS

✅ 8 REB

✅ 10 AST Durant has scored at least 25 points in each of his last 12 games, breaking a tie with Amar’e Stoudemire and Devin Booker for the longest such streak in @Suns history. Read, share, and subscribe: https://t.co/2YlsDeIMCb pic.twitter.com/AvG5AFQa8v — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) November 20, 2023



The 13-time All-Star also shot 14-of-27 (51.9%) from the floor, 4-of-9 (44.4%) from 3-point range and knocked down all seven free throw attempts.

Durant, 35, drained consecutive shots and knocked down three free throws to bolster the Suns to a 135-130 lead in the second overtime. However, the Jazz evened the score with 58.9 seconds left.

Kevin Durant passes Stoudemire, Booker for longest streak of 25-plus points in Phoenix Suns history

Grayson Allen then countered with a go-ahead 3-pointer with 43 seconds remaining to keep Utah from taking its first lead after regulation.

Durant was called for a foul after he blocked a shot from Utah’s Lauri Markkanen with less than a second left. The call would have sent Markkanen to the foul line for three free throws and given him a chance to tie the game and force a third overtime.

Though, officials overturned the foul upon review, ruling Durant got the ball first. The Jazz outscored Phoenix 62-48 in the paint. The Suns finished 50-of-102 (49%) shooting from the field and 18-of-45 (40%) from downtown.

Kevin Durant is putting together his best start to a season in a decade: 31.4 points

7.2 rebounds

5.5 assists

1.2 blocks

52.8/49.2/87.3 shooting splits

64.7 TS% Since joining the Suns, Durant is shooting a career-best 45.1% on threes. pic.twitter.com/gmch31kYB3 — Evan Sidery (@esidery) November 20, 2023



“I thought we had good momentum on the offensive side of the ball all game,” Kevin Durant said. “We stayed with that throughout the fourth quarter and the two overtimes.”

Through 13 starts of the 2023-24 season, Durant is averaging 31.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 37.1 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 52.8% from the floor, 49.2% outside the arc, and 87.3% at the line.

Phoenix hosts Portland on Tuesday in an NBA In-Season Tournament matchup.

NBA sportsbooks are giving the Suns fourth-best odds to win the championship this season. Additionally, oddsmakers are giving better odds to the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Denver Nuggets.