Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant recorded his 66th 40-point game in Sunday’s 120-106 win over the Detroit Pistons, tying Hall of Famer Jerry West for 12th on the NBA’s all-time list.

In 35 minutes of action, Durant ended his outing with a season-high 41 points, along with four rebounds, five assists, one steal, and two blocks. The 13-time All-Star shot 14-of-27 (51.9%) from the floor and made all 12 free throw attempts.

Kevin Durant yesterday: ✅ 41 PTS

✅ 14-27 FG

✅ 12-12 FT It’s his 66th career 40-point game, tying Jerry West for 12th on the NBA’s all-time list. It’s the 70th time he’s made 10+ FT in a game without a miss, second only to Dirk Nowitzki (72). More: https://t.co/TyHU4MF9i3 pic.twitter.com/nDK0rC2ilW — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) November 6, 2023



It was the 70th time he tallied 10 or more free throws in a game without a miss, second only to Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki (72). Durant, 35, scored 13 points in the opening quarter and 18 in the third.

More importantly, the Suns ended their three-game skid. “We’re excited because we finally got a win,” Durant said. Suns coach Frank Vogel was also thrilled to see his team finally show some heart without Devin Booker (calf).

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant ties Jerry West for 12th-most 40-point games in NBA history, with 66

“It’s not fun losing one in a row, definitely not three in a row,” Vogel said. “He [Durant], like the rest of us, is tired of losing. He really imposed his will.”

Through seven games of the 2023-24 season, Durant is averaging 29.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 35.7 minutes per game. Plus, the two-time NBA champ is shooting 52.1% from the field, 34.6% from 3-point range, and 81.3% at the foul line.

The two-time MVP ranks fifth in points per game this season, trailing Donovan Mitchell (32.5), Luka Doncic (32), Stephen Curry (30.4), and Jayson Tatum (30.2).

2023-2024 NBA Points Per Game Leaders: 32.5 – Donovan Mitchell

32.0 – Luka Dončić

30.4 – Stephen Curry

30.2 – Jayson Tatum

29.9 – Kevin Durant All Leaders: https://t.co/xKCzeMPu5M pic.twitter.com/uBF5F1kWo8 — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) November 6, 2023



While with the Brooklyn Nets last season, in a 109-102 win over the Orlando Magic on Nov. 28, 2022, Durant posted a season-high 45 points in 39 minutes.

Also, the forward logged seven boards, five assists, two steals, and two blocks. Not to mention, he shot 29-of-24 (79.2%) from the floor and drained three 3-pointers.

In 47 games of the 2022-23 season, Durant recorded a career-high true shooting percentage of 67.7%.

Furthermore, Kevin Durant (27,101 points) ranks 12th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. He needs 213 points to pass Elvin Hayes. Among active players, the 10-time All-NBA member is behind only LeBron James (38,799).