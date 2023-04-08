Khris Middleton Aiming for Playoff Return

The Milwaukee Bucks currently sit as the top team in not just the Eastern Conference, but the whole NBA. Everyone knows about Giannis and his dominance, but the team is nearly perfectly constructed. Especially when Khris Middleton is fully healthy. Despite Milwaukee’s success this year, Middleton has been dealing with nagging injuries all season long. However, he is still showing why he is a vital piece to this team when he does play. Despite this, Middleton is reportedly looking to use the last part of the regular season to rehab his knee so that he can be fully prepared for the NBA playoffs.

Khris Middleton Rehabbing Knee in Hopes of Returning for Postseason

Middleton’s Season

In the limited amount of time Khris Middleton has played this season, he has still put up solid numbers. He is tallying 15.1 points, 4.2 total rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game in 33 games played this year. His three-point shooting has certainly dipped at 31.5 percent, but much of this could be attributed to his nagging injuries. For his career, Middleton shoots 38.8 percent from beyond the arc. With this in mind, it makes sense why Khris Middleton is shooting for a postseason return at 100 percent. Even if he doesn’t put up All-Star worthy numbers, Middleton’s presence will assist the Bucks ten-fold in the playoffs. Especially if they make a deep postseason run.

Khris Middleton and His Importance to the Milwaukee Bucks

While Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez have taken on larger roles this year, Middleton is still an extremely valuable second option for Milwaukee’s offense. He was instrumental during the Bucks’ NBA Finals run a few seasons back. During that playoff run, the three-time All-Star had respectable totals of 23.6 points, 7.6 total rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. He was especially instrumental in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks when Giannis was sidelined due to injury for a short time.

Obviously, Giannis is the most important player for Milwaukee, but Khris Middleton’s ability to shoot and create space opens up the offense in a huge way. The Bucks are already heavy favorites to win the NBA Finals this year at +240 per FanDuel. A Milwaukee team with Khris Middleton at full strength is a team that no one wants to face in a seven game series, especially with their two-time MVP in the mix for another MVP award.

