Bucks’ Jrue Holiday to receive $331K bonus for games played

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has reached the minimum number of games threshold this season to receive a $331,000 bonus, per sources. This incentive is part of the four-year, $135 million contract the 14-year veteran signed with Milwaukee in April 2021. Including bonuses, his deal is worth up to $160 million.

Holiday is also eligible to receive additional $331,000 bonuses after meeting the criteria for rebounds and assists. Through 67 appearances and 65 starts, the four-time All-Defensive member is averaging 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Bucks remain the top favorite to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns.

🚨Bonus Alert🚨 Jrue Holiday 💰Rebounds per game (67G+): $331K Holiday also has a bonus for assists per game (7.3) He entered tonight at 7.27 and will end the night with at least 7.33 (12 assists vs. Chicago) https://t.co/BFb0nZYmG8 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) April 6, 2023

Jrue Holiday is shooting 47.9% from the field and 38.4% outside the arc as well. If Holiday receives an All-Defensive selection this season, he’ll earn an additional $129,600 bonus. The guard will earn another $4-5 million if the Bucks advance to the NBA Finals and/or win the championship.

Approximately $23,231,840 of Holiday’s five-year deal comes from total incentives. For receiving his second All-Star selection of his career, $918,000 is on the table for Holiday. Had the 2021 NBA champ waited until the 2021 offseason to sign a new contract, his max would have been for at least five years, $228,200,826.

Bucks guard Jrue Holiday will receive a $331,000 bonus for games played, to receive other bonuses for assists and rebounds

Holiday’s deal was money well spent for Milwaukee. In the Bucks’ 149-136 win over the Indiana Pacers on Mar. 29, the guard scored a career-high 51 points in 33 minutes as a starter. Along with tallying eight boards and assists, the UCLA product shot 20-of-30 (66.7%) from the floor and drained three 3-pointers.

Moreover, Holiday received a $1 million bonus after helping Milwaukee win the 2021 NBA Finals. After clinching the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference on Wednesday, Holiday and the Bucks are now eager to dominate the postseason. “I think we’re ready,” Holiday said. “[We’re] well prepared. I think we’ve been through a lot.

In 2020, Jrue Holiday pledged the remainder of his salary ($5.3M) to create The Jrue & Lauren Holiday Social Justice Fund to help Black-owned businesses and organizations. Tonight, he earns a $1M bonus with the Bucks’ championship. Love to see it. (h/t @TheUndefeated) pic.twitter.com/5qqOdlTdjb — Boardroom (@boardroom) July 21, 2021

“Not only this year but last year, you know, having the same team and coming through and adding a couple of pieces. [We’ve] really just been preparing for this moment so really excited to be going into the postseason.”

On January 23, Holiday was named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 14, his second career Player of the Week award. The Bucks guard averaged 33.3 points, 4.7 boards, 9.3 assists, and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 56.9% from the field and 47.8% from 3-point range.

NBA Betting Content You May Like