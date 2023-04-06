Main Page
Bucks’ Jrue Holiday to receive $331K bonus for games played
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has reached the minimum number of games threshold this season to receive a $331,000 bonus, per sources. This incentive is part of the four-year, $135 million contract the 14-year veteran signed with Milwaukee in April 2021. Including bonuses, his deal is worth up to $160 million.
Holiday is also eligible to receive additional $331,000 bonuses after meeting the criteria for rebounds and assists. Through 67 appearances and 65 starts, the four-time All-Defensive member is averaging 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.
According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Bucks remain the top favorite to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns.
🚨Bonus Alert🚨
Jrue Holiday
💰Rebounds per game (67G+): $331K
Holiday also has a bonus for assists per game (7.3)
He entered tonight at 7.27 and will end the night with at least 7.33 (12 assists vs. Chicago) https://t.co/BFb0nZYmG8
— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) April 6, 2023
Jrue Holiday is shooting 47.9% from the field and 38.4% outside the arc as well. If Holiday receives an All-Defensive selection this season, he’ll earn an additional $129,600 bonus. The guard will earn another $4-5 million if the Bucks advance to the NBA Finals and/or win the championship.
Approximately $23,231,840 of Holiday’s five-year deal comes from total incentives. For receiving his second All-Star selection of his career, $918,000 is on the table for Holiday. Had the 2021 NBA champ waited until the 2021 offseason to sign a new contract, his max would have been for at least five years, $228,200,826.
Bucks guard Jrue Holiday will receive a $331,000 bonus for games played, to receive other bonuses for assists and rebounds
Holiday’s deal was money well spent for Milwaukee. In the Bucks’ 149-136 win over the Indiana Pacers on Mar. 29, the guard scored a career-high 51 points in 33 minutes as a starter. Along with tallying eight boards and assists, the UCLA product shot 20-of-30 (66.7%) from the floor and drained three 3-pointers.
Moreover, Holiday received a $1 million bonus after helping Milwaukee win the 2021 NBA Finals. After clinching the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference on Wednesday, Holiday and the Bucks are now eager to dominate the postseason. “I think we’re ready,” Holiday said. “[We’re] well prepared. I think we’ve been through a lot.
In 2020, Jrue Holiday pledged the remainder of his salary ($5.3M) to create The Jrue & Lauren Holiday Social Justice Fund to help Black-owned businesses and organizations.
Tonight, he earns a $1M bonus with the Bucks’ championship.
Love to see it.
(h/t @TheUndefeated) pic.twitter.com/5qqOdlTdjb
— Boardroom (@boardroom) July 21, 2021
“Not only this year but last year, you know, having the same team and coming through and adding a couple of pieces. [We’ve] really just been preparing for this moment so really excited to be going into the postseason.”
On January 23, Holiday was named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 14, his second career Player of the Week award. The Bucks guard averaged 33.3 points, 4.7 boards, 9.3 assists, and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 56.9% from the field and 47.8% from 3-point range.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- Missouri Sports Betting: State Sen. Caleb Rowden Rooting for Masters Week To Approve Legislation, But Left Debate Frustrated
- Bucks’ Jrue Holiday to receive $331K bonus for games played
- Bronny James is still the highest-rated uncommitted player in the 2023 recruiting class
- Is Bam Adebayo playing tonight (Apr. 6) vs the Philadelphia 76ers?
- Pelicans coach Willie Green proud to secure no worse than No. 9 seed
-
College Basketball 7 days ago
Former UNC Five-Star Recruit Caleb Love Close to Joining Indiana Hoosiers
-
College Basketball 5 days ago
Iowa Women’s Basketball Coach Lisa Bluder Contract, Salary, Buyout, Net Worth & March Madness Incentives
-
College Basketball 2 weeks ago
Kansas State Basketball Coach Jerome Tang Contract, Salary, Buyout, Net Worth & March Madness Incentives
-
Main Page 1 day ago
Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight (Apr. 5) vs the Indiana Pacers?