Khris Middleton to re-sign with Milwaukee Bucks this offseason?

Khris Middleton will likely re-sign with the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason, per sources. The three-time All-Star has a $40,396,552 player option for the 2023-24 season. This is part of the five-year, $177.5 million contract he inked with Milwaukee in July 2019.

His 2023-24 option deadline is June 21. If Middleton opts out, he could re-sign on a multi-year deal. The Bucks can offer the 11-year veteran a five-year, $272 million extension. Of course, his market value is a little over $200 million. If the 6-foot-7 forward decides to test the open market, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

The Rockets have “addressed the idea” of trading Jalen Green, per @JakeLFischer Potential targets for Houston include James Harden and Khris Middleton pic.twitter.com/KThyNRpRcQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 28, 2023



“While Bucks guard Khris Middleton has been mentioned by league personnel as a possible target for Houston in free agency, Middleton’s inclusion during meetings with Milwaukee’s final candidates to replace former head coach Mike Budenholzer strongly signaled a mutual interest in keeping the All-Star guard next to Giannis Antetokounmpo,” wrote Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

“And there is a growing sense among league executives that Middleton will return to the Bucks on a long-term agreement. Another key Milwaukee starter, however, sharp-shooting center Brook Lopez, is a veteran free agent on Houston’s radar.”

Khris Middleton is expected to exercise 2023-24 player option or re-sign with the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason on a multi-year deal

If the Bucks are consulting with Middleton on head coach candidates, that’s just one indication that his future could be secured with the team. Nonetheless, the 2021 NBA champ dealt with lingering wrist and knee injuries in the 2022-23 season.

Khris Middleton missed his first 20 games of the regular season due to offseason wrist surgery. The Texas A&M product then missed 18 straight games from December through January because of knee soreness.

Additionally, the South Carolina native made starts in 19 out of 33 appearances of the 2022-23 regular season. The forward averaged 15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 24.3 minutes per game. Not to mention, he shot 43.6% from the field and 31.5% beyond the arc.

Khris Middleton has been mentioned by league personnel as a possible target for Houston in free agency per @JakeLFischer — NbaTradeCenter (@nbatradecenter1) June 6, 2023



In Milwaukee’s 126-117 win over the Detroit Pistons on Mar. 27, Middleton scored a season-high 34 points in 34 minutes as a starter. Along with notching eight boards and five assists, he shot 13-of-23 (56.5%) from the floor and 7-of-8 (87.5%) at the foul line.

During the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Heat, Khris Middleton scored 33 points in Games 1 and 5. But No. 8-seeded Miami went on to upset top-ranked Milwaukee in five games.

