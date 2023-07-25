The Sacramento Kings were the subject of a lot of criticism after the 2021-22 NBA Trade Deadline. The team traded Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers in a deal centered around Domantas Sabonis. At the time, many people questioned the direction the Kings were taking, but the deal has seemingly worked out for both the Kings and Pacers. What is surprising is that Haliburton was never offered in a package centered around Ben Simmons, who was a hot commodity at the time per Marc Stein.

Kings Never Offered Tyrese Haliburton in a Possible Ben Simmons Package

The 2021-22 NBA Trade Deadline

The 2021-22 deadline was one of the busiest in recent memory. However, looking back, Sacramento and Indiana were arguably the two winners. This is surprising considering usually one team comes out the lesser in almost every trade. However, Sabonis has developed great chemistry with De’Aaron Fox in Sacramento and led them to a top-three seed in the Western Conference this past year. Sacramento will be dangerous once again this coming year.

Meanwhile, the future is bright in Indiana with Tyrese Haliburton improving year after year. Many thought the Pacers would at least be a play-in team this past season and it was looking like that was going to be the case at the start of the regular season. With Ben Simmons regressing the past couple of seasons, one can argue the Kings dodged a bullet by not making a play for the controversial point guard.

Tyrese Haliburton Has Found a Home In Indiana

Tyrese Haliburton has silently become one of the best passers in the league. Many are projecting the Pacers to become a surprise in the Eastern Conference this coming year with the offseason acquisitions they have made this summer. With this core being led by the promising Haliburton, it is more realistic than many think.

Last season, he tallied 16.2 points, 8.0 assists per game, and an offensive rating of 129 which was a career high in this category. Haliburton also led the league in assist percentage with a rate of 47.6 percent, a massive jump from the year before when he had a total of 38.9 percent. Indiana may have missed the postseason last year, but they certainly showed spurts of greatness at times. With another year under Haliburton’s belt, the team should be a sleeper playoff contender this coming season.

