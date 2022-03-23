Kings vs Pacers Preview, Free NBA Picks, Prediction and Odds

For Wednesday night’s cross-conference matchup, the Sacramento Kings are playing the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse; free NBA picks are featured here. Indiana is shooting about 34% from downtown and 76.18% at the free throw line this season. Continue reading for Kings vs Pacers preview content.

Without De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, can the Kings extinguish their three-game losing streak? Fox is averaging 23.2 points and 5.6 assists per game. Along with the starting lineups and injury report, our top NBA picks and betting trends are featured below. Check out our best NBA betting sites list for 2022.

Kings vs Pacers Game Information

🏀 Teams: Sacramento Kings | Indiana Pacers

Sacramento Kings | Indiana Pacers 📊 Record: Kings (25-48, 34-38-1 ATS) | Pacers (25-47, 33-37-2 ATS)

Kings (25-48, 34-38-1 ATS) | Pacers (25-47, 33-37-2 ATS) 📅 Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 🕛 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest, NBC Sports California & NBA League Pass

Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest, NBC Sports California & NBA League Pass 🏟 Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse; Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse; Indianapolis, Indiana 🎲 NBA Odds: Kings +6 (-108) | Pacers -6 (-112)

Kings vs Pacers NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Kings vs Pacers Injuries

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

PF Richaun Holmes (out for the season) | PF Domantas Sabonis (out indefinitely) | PG De’Aaron Fox (doubtful) | SG Terance Davis (out indefinitely)

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

PG Ricky Rubio (out for the season) | PF T.J. Warren (out for the season) | PG T.J. McConnell (out indefinitely) | C Myles Turner (out indefinitely) | PG Tyrese Haliburton (questionable) | SG Chris Duarte (questionable) | PF Isaiah Jackson (questionable)

Kings vs Pacers Preview and News | NBA Picks

Heading into tonight’s interconference rematch, the Kings are six-point underdogs versus the Pacers. They are striving to squash their three-game losing streak. The Kings’ last win was on Mar. 14 versus the Bulls. They won that contest 112-103. Sacramento is 2-8 in its previous 10 games played, and their injuries are starting to pile up.

On Sunday, in their 124-117 overtime loss at home against the Suns, guard Davion Mitchell led the team in scoring with 28 points in 46 minutes played. Forward Harrison Barnes accumulated 21 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 41 minutes of action. Now, Sacramento is 9-25 away, 16-23 at home and 15-18-1 ATS away. Free NBA picks and betting trends are below.

As for the Pacers, they have won back-to-back games. In their 129-98 blowout home win versus the Trail Blazers on Sunday, forward Oshae Brissett amassed 24 points and 9.0 rebounds in 25 minutes on the court. Indiana outrebounded Portland 41-32. And the Pacers shot an impressive 48-for-84 (57.1%) from the field.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Pacers have a 63.7% chance of winning.

Equally important, Indiana is 4-6 in its last 10 contests. Thus far, the Pacers are 16-20 at home, 9-27 away and 17-18-1 ATS at home. After researching other head-to-head matchups, the Kings are 2-1 against the Pacers in their past three meetings. On Nov. 7, 2021, Indiana won 94-91 at Golden 1 Center. Tonight’s contest will be the second time these teams have squared off during this regular season.

Kings vs Pacers NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Sacramento is 1-7 SU in the team’s last eight contests.

The Kings are 3-7 SU in their past 10 matchups against the Pacers.

Next, the total has gone over in four of the Kings’ previous five games played.

Additionally, the Pacers are 7-13 ATS in their last 20 contests.

The total has gone over in 13 of the Indiana’s previous 20 games.

For one final note, the Pacers are 6-14 SU in their past 20 games.

Projected Sacramento Kings Starting Lineup

PG Justin Holiday | SG Davion Mitchell | PF Trey Lyles | SF Harrison Barnes | C Neemias Queta

Projected Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup

PG Buddy Hield | SG Tyrese Haliburton | PF Oshae Brissett | SF Justin Anderson | C Goga Bitadze

Kings vs Pacers Prediction | Free NBA Picks

Moreover, in connection with other betting records, Sacramento is 10-12 as a favorite, 15-36 as an underdog and 19-14-1 over/under away. Indiana is 15-16 as a favorite, 10-31 as an underdog and 24-12 over/under at home. The Kings are an unfavorable 3-17 in their past 20 road games, and they are 1-4 in their last five road matchups versus the Pacers.

Besides struggling to win on the road, the Kings have also fallen short on covering the spread. They are 1-5 ATS in their previous six meetings against Eastern Conference opponents. So, pick the Pacers to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 235. To refresh your sports betting knowledge, read our handicap betting guide. More NBA picks are on the main page.

