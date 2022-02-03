Kings vs. Warriors Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors (39-13 SU, 29-20-3 ATS) will host the Sacramento Kings (19-34 SU, 23-30 ATS) at the Chase Center. The Kings snapped their five game losing streak with a win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, while the Warriors are rolling on a seven game win streak. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Thunder vs Mavericks game.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info | NBA Picks

Sacramento Kings (39-13) vs. Golden State Warriors (19-34)

Date: Thursday February 3, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Chase Center – San Francisco, CA

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Odds and NBA Picks

All betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Moneyline: SAC: (+660) | GSW: (-1000)

Point Spread: SAC: +13.5 (-112) | GSW: -13.5 (-108)

Total: 224.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

Marvin Bagley III (Out) | Terence Davis(Out) | De’Aaron Fox (Questionable)

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

James Wiseman (Out) | Draymond Green (Out) | andrew Igoudala(Out) | Nemanja Bjelica (Out) | Otto Porter Jr. (Questionable)

Kings vs. Warriors News and Preview

Prior to defeating the Brooklyn Nets on their home floor on Wednesday night, the Kings dropped five straight games on a brutal East Coast trip that featured blowout losses to the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.

For a poor defensive team that ranks 29th in Adjusted Defensive Rating, a five game East Coast trip is the ultimate nightmare. But they were able to bounce back Wednesday night by beating a reeling Brooklyn Nets team that had lost five straight games and was on the second night of a back-to-back in the midst of their own West Coast trip.

The Kings had seven players in double digits, and were able to hold a James Harden and Kyrie Irving-led team to just 101 points. But for a team with solid offensive talent in Buddy Hield, Davion Mitchell and Tyrese Haliburton, the Kings are still just 22nd in Adjusted Offensive Rating. They’ve also had to adjust to life without D’Aaron Fox, who’s been out since January 19th.

Fox’s absence has allowed Tyrese Haliburton to take on a bigger role, as he is averaging 18.8 points and 8.7 assists in Fox’s absence. Fox is questionable to return tonight, though, but for a Kings team on a back-to-back that may provide a boost.

The Warriors, on the other hand, have won seven straight games, including a 15-point 4th quarter comeback against the Spurs on Tuesday night without Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson in the lineup.

This win streak comes off the heels of a 3-6 stretch that saw the Warriors drop games to the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers. Much of that stretch could be attributed to cold shooting from Stephen Curry, but on Monday Curry dropped 40 points on 7-14 shooting from beyond the arc in a win over the Rockets.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Sacramento’s last 5 games

Sacramento are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games against Golden State

Sacramento are 0-12 SU in their last 12 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Sacramento’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Golden State.

Golden State are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

Projected Sacramento Kings Starting Lineup

PG Tyrese Haliburton| SG Davion Mitchell | SF Harrison Barnes | PF Maurice Harkless | C Richuan Holmes

Projected Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup

PG Stephen Curry | SG Klay Thompson | SF Andrew Wiggins | PF Moses Moody | C Kevon Looney

Kings vs. Warriors Prediction | NBA Picks

It’s never a fun time to go against the Warriors, especially when Stephen Curry might be coming out of his shooting slump. Curry also has a favorable matchup against one of the league’s worst defenses.

But in tandem with having one of the league’s worst defenses, the Kings are also just 22nd in Adjusted Offensive Rating and scored just 112 points in their win against a Nets team last night that did not even seem to try to get stops.

The Warriors are 1st in Adjusted Defensive Rating this season, and they’ll have no issues holding the Kings offense at bay. In a game with a lot of blowout potential, I lean towards the under at 224.5, and would play it to 222.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives the Warriors a 89% chance to win.

Pick: Under 224.5

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.