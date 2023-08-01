Knicks’ Jalen Brunson marries high school sweetheart Ali Marks

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson married his longtime girlfriend, Ali Marks, on Saturday at Ritz-Carlton in Chicago, Illinois. “She’s always been by my side and I’m lucky to have her,” Brunson told People.

“I’m excited to celebrate this special milestone with all of our closest friends and family, who have been so supportive over the many years of our relationship. There’s a lot of shared history. I’m looking forward to finally calling Ali my wife!”

Brunson, 26, first proposed to Marks, 27, last October on the basketball court at their former Adali E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

White roses and candles were positioned on the hardwood floor at center court in the shape of a heart. An 8-foot-high arch filled with flowers was also visible in front of the candles.

On Instagram, the Knicks guard wrote “Forever” as the caption next to a photo of him holding Marks’ waist. Brunson’s then-fiancée posted the gym photo with this note: “You are a lifetime.”

Brunson returned to Adali E. Stevenson High School for his induction into the high school’s Hall of Fame, and the former Villanova guard thought it was the best time to pop the question.

Brunson first met Marks in the early 2010s while playing basketball at the school. The couple began dating in October 2013. At the end of his junior season, the 6-foot-2 guard was named the 2014 Illinois Boys Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year.

After Ali Marks graduated from high school, she went on to attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Marks studied kinesiology and exercise science, graduating in 2017.

In 2018, she attended Northwestern University, receiving her doctorate in physical therapy in 2021. The couple dated long distance until she moved to Dallas, Texas, after graduating from Northwestern.

At the wedding, Jalen Brunson wore a custom black tuxedo from Tom Marchitelli with Christian Louboutin loafers. Meanwhile, Marks had on a custom off-white Eva Lendel “Lika” dress.

“We chose to have an all-black dress code and really amp up the romance and drama with candles everywhere, white flowers for the ceremony —orchids, roses, carnations, hydrangea, ranunculus — deep-hued flowers for the reception,” Marks told People.

Spring rolls, Baby lamb chops, and mini lobster rolls, and sushi were among popular menu items. A steakhouse station offered prime beef tenderloin, whereas the Tuscan station served herb-crusted salmon, homemade gnocchi, and grilled vegetables.

Brunson was served Casamigos with ginger ale, while Marks asked for Casamigos with pineapple. “We wanted it to be a big big party: celebratory and joyful, with lights, lasers, a fun DJ, good food, good drinks,” Marks mentioned to People.

Ryan Arcidiacono, a former Villanova and Knicks teammate of Brunson, officiated the ceremony. Fellow Knicks players Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo were in attendance.

Other members of the 2017-18 Wildcats squad, who went 36-4 and won the NCAA Tournament, include current Brooklyn Nets guard Mikal Bridges, Eric Paschall, Phil Booth, and coach Jay Wright.

Derrick Rose, who recently signed a two-year, $6.55 million contract with the Memphis Grizzlies after New York declined his $15.60 million team option, was also present to support the guest of honor.

Of course, Jalen Brunson signed a four-year, $104 million deal with the Knicks last July after spending the first four years of his career with the Dallas Mavericks.

