Knicks’ Jalen Brunson records sixth 40-point game of the season

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson posted his sixth 40-point game of the 2023-24 season, in Thursday night’s 105-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Brunson, 27, ended his outing with 45 points, one rebound, four assists, one steal, and a block in 37 minutes of action.

New York outscored Portland 29-16 in the second quarter and led by as many as 22 points in the fourth quarter. The 2024 All-Star guard finished 14-of-30 (46.7%) shooting from the field, 2-of-10 (20%) from 3-point range, and 15-of-17 (88.2%) at the foul line.

“What can you say, it’s unbelievable just to watch it, and you know he ended up with 17 free throws and I thought there could be a lot more,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said about Brunson. “He’s just clever, he’s shifty and he does everything.”

Furthermore, Brunson’s 21 first-half points carried the Knicks into halftime with a 55-41 lead. When Brunson went to the line for free throws, a few Knicks fans at the Moda Center shouted “MVP!”

New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson is averaging career highs of 27.2 points, 6.5 assists per game this season

“We all had our hands full dealing with Jalen tonight. He put on a clinic,” said Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups. “His patience — he just manipulated the defense the whole night. He got everybody in foul trouble. He put on a magical, masterful performance.”

Through 61 games (all starts) this season, Brunson is averaging career highs of 27.2 points, 6.5 assists, and 35.2 minutes per game while shooting 47.5% from the floor, 40% beyond the arc, and a career-best 84.4% at the line.

Additionally, in New York’s 139-122 victory against the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 15, the guard recorded a career-high 50 points on 17-of-23 (73.9%) shooting from the floor. He hit all nine of his 3-point attempts as well.

The Villanova product also ranks seventh in points (1,661), 15th in assists (397), and seventh in field goals (588). Moreover, he sits 11th in free throws (324) and seventh in offensive win shares (6.2).

The Knicks (39-27) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (39-26) on Saturday night.