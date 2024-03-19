New York Knicks forward Josh Hart is the first NBA player to record a triple-double while playing all 48 minutes in a regular-season game since Rajon Rondo in 2015.

In New York’s 119-112 win over the Golden State Warriors on Monday night, the seven-year veteran tallied 10 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, and one steal.

However, Hart finished just 5-of-18 (27.8%) shooting from the field and missed all six 3-point attempts. It was still his fifth triple-double of the season.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Knicks hold 13th-ranked odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

Josh Hart is the first player with a triple-double while playing all 48 minutes in a regular season regulation game since Rajon Rondo in 2015. pic.twitter.com/FBva4oRhho — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 19, 2024



Hart and Knicks teammate Miles McBride are the only NBA players this season to play an entire game. Hart has 11 games with at least 40 minutes played in each since the All-Star Game. No other player has more than five.

“You can’t say enough about the job Josh did as well. Josh’s toughness was huge for us in this game,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.

Josh Hart is the first New York Knicks player since David Lee in 2010 to post at least a 20-15-10 stat line

In New York’s 106-79 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers last Tuesday, Hart became the first Knicks player since David Lee in 2010 to record at least 20 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in a single game.

The seven-year veteran logged 20 points, a career-high-tying 19 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal, and one block in 39 minutes of action.

Through 67 games (28 starts) this season, Hart is averaging 9.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 32.4 minutes per contest. The Villanova product is shooting 42.9% from the floor, 32.4% from 3-point range, and 67.2% at the line as well.

Hart ranks 15th in defensive rebounds (441) and 15th in defensive win shares (3.1) this season.

ALL HART 🚨@joshhart recorded his 5th triple-double of the season pic.twitter.com/cIigDNy7RB — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 19, 2024



Additionally, Jalen Brunson also scored 34 points against the Warriors and McBride added a career-high 29 to lead the Knicks to their fourth straight victory. New York led by as many as 15 points.

The Knicks outrebounded Golden State 44-39 and shot 44-of-91 (48.4%) from the floor, 14-of-37 (37.8%) beyond the arc, and 17-of-20 (85%) at the foul line.

“This team has demonstrated all year there’s a lot of fight, a lot of heart, a lot of toughness and a lot of togetherness to the group,” Thibodeau said. “So there’s a belief that we can win. We always talk about our defense, our rebounding, taking care of the ball. I thought we shared the ball extremely well tonight.”

Furthermore, the Knicks played without forward OG Anunoby, who traveled home after his surgically repaired right elbow flared up. Thibodeau said an MRI came back clean and that Anunoby is day to day.

The Knicks visit Denver on Thursday night.