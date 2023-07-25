Home » news » Knicks Sign Forward Dylan Windler To A Two Way Contract Waive Guard Trevor Keels

Knicks sign forward Dylan Windler to a two-way contract, waive guard Trevor Keels

The New York Knicks have signed free agent forward Dylan Windler to a two-way contract and waived guard Trevor Keels. Windler, 26, was selected 26th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Belmont University.

The 6-foot-6 wing did not play for the Cavaliers in the 2019-20 season. In January 2020, Windler was ruled out for the season with a leg injury. In 2020-21, the first-round pick made his NBA debut on Dec. 23, posting three points and two steals in a 121-114 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the New York Knicks hold 15th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and Cavaliers.


In 31 games off the bench with Cleveland in his rookie 2020-21 season, the forward averaged career highs of 5.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 16.5 minutes per game. The Belmont product also shot 43.8% from the floor, 33.8% beyond the arc, and 77.8% at the foul line.

Additionally, in Cleveland’s 112-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 23, 2021, the Indiana native recorded a career-high 15 points, five boards, one assist, one steal, and one block while shooting 5-of-6 (83.3%) from the field and knocking down all five 3-point attempts.

New York Knicks sign forward Dylan Windler to a two-way contract, waive guard Trevor Keels; Windler joins Jaylen Martin, Nathan Knight, and Duane Washington Jr.

Dylan Windler made only three outings during the 2022-23 season. He’s played just 982 minutes in 84 career NBA games. While with the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers’ G-League affiliate, the forward averaged 15.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals, and 35.6 minutes per game in 10 appearances of the 2021-22 season.

Moreover, Windler made two starts in 11 contests with the Charge in the 2022-23 season. The former Bruin averaged 12.2 points, 5.9 boards, 1.1 assists, and 22.2 minutes per game.

In June 2023, the Cavaliers declined Windler’s qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent.

After signing with the Knicks, the wing joins forwards Jaylen Martin and Nathan Knight and guard Duane Washington Jr. at the two-way spots. Guard Trevor Keels, who was taken by New York at pick No. 42 in last year’s draft, has been released.


The Duke product made only three NBA appearances this past season. As for Windler, he’ll probably see the majority of his playing time with the Westchester Knicks, New York’s G-League affiliate, in the 2023-24 season.

Under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, the maximum number of two-way players per team increased from two to three. New York cannot pull the qualifying offer to Duane Washington Jr. According to the league rule, teams cannot pull a qualifying offer after July 13 without the player’s consent.

If Washington Jr. were to pick up the qualifying offer and returned on a two-way contract, the Knicks would have to immediately release one of their four two-way signees, which would give that player $75,000 guaranteed.

Two-way salaries do not count against a team’s total cap or tax allocations. Two-way deals can still be converted into standard contracts.

