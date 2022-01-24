Knicks vs Cavaliers NBA Picks, Prediction and Betting Picks for Tonight’s Game

In Monday night’s Eastern Conference rematch, the New York Knicks (23-24, 23-24 ATS) are facing off versus the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-19, 30-15-2 ATS); NBA picks are available here. Will Evan Fournier and the Knicks earn their first win against the Cavs this season? In addition to the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are featured below.

Knicks vs Cavaliers Game Information

Date: Monday, January 24, 2022

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse; Cleveland, Ohio

Knicks vs Cavaliers NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Knicks +6 (-105) | Cavaliers -6 (-115)

Best moneyline: Knicks +200 | Cavaliers -240

Over/Under: 202 (-110)

New York Knicks Injury Report

PG Derrick Rose (out indefinitely) | SG Kemba Walker (questionable) | PG Ryan Arcidiacono (questionable)

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

PG Rajon Rondo (questionable) | PG Ricky Rubio (out for the season) | PF Lauri Markkanen (out) | SG Collin Sexton (out for the season)

Knicks vs Cavaliers News and Preview | NBA Picks

Furthermore, in the Knicks’ 110-102 home win over the Clippers on Sunday, forward RJ Barrett earned another career double-double, amassing 28 points, 14 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 43 minutes spent on the court. Forward Julius Randle had 24 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 40 minutes played as well. New York has won six of its last 10 games. Including this victory, the team is now 12-14 at home, 11-10 away and 11-10 ATS on the road this season.

As for the Cavaliers, on Saturday, in their low-scoring 94-87 home win versus the Thunder, guard Darius Garland added one more double-double to his career total. He closed out his performance with 23 points, 1.0 rebound and 11 assists in 39 minutes of action. Likewise, forward Evan Mobley ended his showing with a double-double, too. The rookie accumulated 15 points, 17 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 39 minutes played. On top of winning seven of their past 10 games, they are 13-9 at home, 15-10 away and 15-7 ATS at home.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Cavs have a 74.3% chance of winning.

Regarding prior matchups, in the previous three head-to-head meetings, the Cavs are 2-1 against the Knicks. On Nov. 7, 2021, the first time these teams met during this regular season, Cleveland won 126-109 at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks last defeated them on Jan. 29, 2021, when they won 102-81 in their own stadium.

In other news, Cavs forward Lauri Markkanen is sitting out for tonight’s game due to a right ankle sprain. The coaching staff hopes Markkanen will return as soon as possible. In most cases, high ankle sprains take between four to six weeks to fully recover. Though, it depends on the severity of the injury. In a total of 38 games played this season, the fifth-year player averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. During the offseason, as part of a three-team trade with the Bulls and Trail Blazers, the Cavaliers acquired Markkanen from the Bulls for a 2023 second-round draft pick.

#Cavs Lauri Markkanen is OUT tomorrow with a right ankle sprain. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) January 23, 2022

Knicks vs Cavaliers NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

New York is 5-2 ATS in the team’s last seven games.

The Knicks are 5-2 ATS in their past seven meetings versus the Cavaliers.

Also, the total has gone under in 10 of New York’s previous 15 contests.

Plus, the Cavaliers are 6-1 SU in their last seven games played.

The total has gone under in six of the team’s past nine contests.

Lastly, Cleveland is 1-4 ATS at home in its previous five games.

Projected New York Knicks Starting Lineup

PG Evan Fournier | SG Alec Burks | SF RJ Barrett | PF Julius Randle | C Nerlens Noel

Projected Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineup

PG Darius Garland | SG Isaac Okoro | SF Cedi Osman | PF Evan Mobley | C Jarrett Allen

Knicks vs Cavaliers Prediction | NBA Picks

To add to the information above, New York is 17-11 as a favorite, 6-13 as an underdog and 11-10 ATS away, while Cleveland is 17-4 as a favorite, 11-15 as an underdog and 15-7 ATS at home. The Cavs’ five-game winning streak was snapped last week versus the Bulls. While they lost Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio for the remainder of the season, the team is hanging in there. They rank fifth overall in the Eastern Conference, trailing the top-ranked Heat by two games. Leading into this intraconference encounter, Cleveland is a six-point favorite.

Additionally, the Knicks bounced back on Sunday by putting an end to their three-game skid. However, the team’s inconsistent performances have lost them close games at Madison Square Garden. One thing is for sure, New York is a better team on the road than they are at home. All things considered, the Cavaliers will win, the Knicks will cover the spread and the total will go over 202. If you have never placed a bet, read our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

