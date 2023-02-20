LA Lakers Have 23 Games Left To Make The Postseason, LeBron Calls Them ‘The Most Important Games Of My Career For A Regular Season’

The LA Lakers have had a tough 2022-23 season so far. With a 27-32 after the all-star break, the team is 13th in the Western Conference and have some important games ahead of them. It’s going to be a big challenge for the Lakers to make the postseason this year as they’ve dug quite the hole for themselves. If there’s one player on the Lakers who’s up for the challenge; it’s LeBron. He said he’s determined to do everything he can to get the Lakers back in the postseason.

Injuries and lack of unity has plagued the Lakers this season. Their two best players, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both missed more than a handful of games for the Lakers. On top of all this, the Lakers have added at least five new players through trades and the team is trying to find a new identity with 2/3 of the season over.

Right now, the Lakers are two and a half games out of the play-in tournament. That’s likely their best shot to make the playoffs this season. California Sports Betting sites have the Lakers at (+2500) to win the Finals this season.

Reporter: "How do you view the 23 remaining games in the Lakers season?" LeBron James: "It's 23 of the most important games of my career for a regular season." (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/3tQy5eaxbp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 19, 2023

Can LeBron James and the Lakers find a way to make the playoffs this season?

LeBron James has played in 45 of the Lakers 59 games this season, averaging (30.0) points, (8.4) rebounds, (7.4) assists, and (1.0) steal per game. When James does not play the Lakers are 5-9 this season. The team has just 23 regular season games left to try and make the playoffs.

They are trying to do this with some new faces on the team as well. Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt have all been added to the Lakers via trades this season. The team has to try and build chemistry with some of the new pieces while also consistently getting wins. It won’t be an easy task.

This is James’ 20th season in the NBA and he’s never missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons, but is in danger of that happening. He said being left out of the postseason in two years straight is not a part of his DNA. We’ll have to see what LeBron and the Lakers are able to do with these final 23 games of the regular season.