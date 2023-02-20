Home » news » La Lakers Have 23 Games Left To Make The Postseason Lebron Calls Them The Most Important Games Of My Career For A Regular Season

Main Page

LA Lakers Have 23 Games Left To Make The Postseason, LeBron Calls Them ‘The Most Important Games Of My Career For A Regular Season’

Updated 6 hours ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
LeBron James pic

The LA Lakers have had a tough 2022-23 season so far. With a 27-32 after the all-star break, the team is 13th in the Western Conference and have some important games ahead of them. It’s going to be a big challenge for the Lakers to make the postseason this year as they’ve dug quite the hole for themselves. If there’s one player on the Lakers who’s up for the challenge; it’s LeBron. He said he’s determined to do everything he can to get the Lakers back in the postseason.

Injuries and lack of unity has plagued the Lakers this season. Their two best players, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both missed more than a handful of games for the Lakers. On top of all this, the Lakers have added at least five new players through trades and the team is trying to find a new identity with 2/3 of the season over.

Right now, the Lakers are two and a half games out of the play-in tournament. That’s likely their best shot to make the playoffs this season. California Sports Betting sites have the Lakers at (+2500) to win the Finals this season.

Can LeBron James and the Lakers find a way to make the playoffs this season?

LeBron James has played in 45 of the Lakers 59 games this season, averaging (30.0) points, (8.4) rebounds, (7.4) assists, and (1.0) steal per game. When James does not play the Lakers are 5-9 this season. The team has just 23 regular season games left to try and make the playoffs.

They are trying to do this with some new faces on the team as well. Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt have all been added to the Lakers via trades this season. The team has to try and build chemistry with some of the new pieces while also consistently getting wins. It won’t be an easy task.

This is James’ 20th season in the NBA and he’s never missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons, but is in danger of that happening. He said being left out of the postseason in two years straight is not a part of his DNA. We’ll have to see what LeBron and the Lakers are able to do with these final 23 games of the regular season.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now